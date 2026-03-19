Facebook just launched Creator Fast Track – Here’s how you can earn $3,000 a month

The program targets established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook. It aims to simplify the process of building an audience.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated19 Mar 2026, 02:11 AM IST
Creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $1,000 per month, while those with over one million followers are eligible for $3,000 per month. (FILE PHOTO: Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Facebook logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
Creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $1,000 per month, while those with over one million followers are eligible for $3,000 per month. (FILE PHOTO: Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Facebook logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Meta-owned Facebook announced on March 18 the launch of Creator Fast Track, a new program aimed at helping creators accelerate growth and earnings on the platform. The initiative offers guaranteed pay for three months and increased content reach, reinforcing Facebook’s commitment to the growing creator economy.

The program targets established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook. It aims to simplify the process of building an audience by offering:

-Increased reach on eligible reels to help speed follower growth.

-Guaranteed pay for three months while sharing eligible content.

Creators with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can earn $1,000 per month, while those with over one million followers are eligible for $3,000 per month. Participants also gain immediate access to Facebook Content Monetization, enabling additional earnings even after the program ends.

Creator payouts

Facebook highlighted its ongoing investment in the creator economy:

-The platform said in 2025 it nearly $3 billion to creators — a 35% increase from the previous year and the highest annual payout ever.

-60% of payouts went to Reels, with the remaining distributed across Stories, photos, and text posts.

-The number of creators earning more than $10,000 annually grew by over 30% year-over-year.

Meta emphasized that monetization now covers short- and long-form videos, Stories, photos, and text posts, giving creators of all types an opportunity to earn.

New metrics to track success

To better reward original creators, Facebook is introducing new content performance metrics:

Qualified Views – Views eligible for earnings

Earnings Rate – Approximate earnings per 1,000 qualified views

Non-Qualified Views – Breakdown explaining why some views do not generate revenue

These metrics aim to help creators optimize content, drive engagement, and improve monetization strategies.

How to join

Facebook Content Monetization is invite-only, but interested creators can express interest via their Professional Dashboard on the mobile app by navigating to the Monetization tab → Content Monetization → Interest Form.

Key Takeaways
  • Creators with over 100,000 followers can earn up to $1,000 per month, while those with over a million can earn $3,000.
  • Facebook is investing nearly $3 billion in the creator economy, emphasizing its commitment to monetization across various content types.
  • New performance metrics will help creators optimize their content and improve monetization strategies.

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