Roblox shutdown rumors: Is the platform really closing on September 1?

A viral notice has caused panic among Roblox players, claiming that the popular online platform will permanently shut down on September 1, 2025. The post, which spread quickly across social media site X (formerly Twitter), alleged that Roblox was closing due to safety concerns and high demand for closure.

However, Roblox has not confirmed that the news is false.

According to a report by The Sun, the official-looking message stated: “While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community. We want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey. Your voices have been heard, and your well-being remains our top priority.” The notice further suggested that the platform would be unavailable from September 1.

Roblox's statement from January 10, 2020, is also going viral. The statement reads, “Let’s set things straight: Roblox isn’t shutting down. The same hoax goes around every year or two. Remember not to believe everything you read on the internet.” Many believe the present rumors surrounding the company are another hoax due to the company’s old statement.

There have been previous reports of Roblox shutting down. The firm also denied a similar hoax that circulated on social media back in 2020 and 2022.

The timing of the hoax has made some users believe it could be true. Roblox has recently faced legal issues and international bans. As reported by The Sun, the platform is already restricted in Turkey, China, Oman, and Qatar, mainly over child safety concerns.

In the US, the state of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against Roblox, accusing the company of failing to protect minors from inappropriate content. Some of the cited games included Escape to Epstein Island and Diddy Party, which critics claim exposed children to explicit material.

The controversies have fueled criticism of Roblox’s safety policies. Although the company has introduced AI monitoring to detect harmful behavior, many argue that these measures are reactive rather than preventive. There have also been calls for the CEO to resign, and Roblox’s share price has fallen, adding to speculation and fear among fans.

As of August 23, 2025, there’s still no confirmation that the platform will shut down on September 1. The viral claim might just be another hoax making the rounds

