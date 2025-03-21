A video has emerged on social media showing a massive electric vehicle mega factory from China, estimated to be bigger than San Franciso. The factory is allegedly the new BYD facility in Zhengzhou, which is expected to be ten times the size of Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada.

The video shows an aerial view of the facility, highlighting the massive scale of the factory. The complex has huge production buildings, high-rise blocks, a football pitch, and tennis courts with streamlined road connectivity.

Apart from buildings and blocks, vast expanses of barren land can be seen, indicating a possibility of future expansion. Meanwhile, construction work is ongoing in some parts of the facility. In addition to this, a small village has been built to accommodate workers.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | BYD has leapt ahead on charging speed

According to the Reddit user, the BYD facility in Zhengzhou is being built in 8 phases. After completion, the total area will span around 32,000 acres. The city of San Francisco is 30,000 acres, while the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada is 2900-3200 acres.

About BYD Chinese multinational manufacturing company BYD is headquartered in Shenzhen. The company specialises in electronics, automobiles, new energy technologies, and rail transit and zero-emission vehicles. BYD has more than 9,00,000 employees and in the coming three months, it will add over 2,00,000, according to a Sun report.

Social media reacts The BYD facility video has garnered reactions different reactions from social media users.

One of the users jokingly asked, “Where can i send my résumé?”

Appreciating the Chinese economy, another user said, “Ah, China, a country with a socialist government that actually invests in industry and doesn't rely on its exportation economy on oil, gas, minerals and agriculture. How beautiful and satisfying to see.”

"Imagine if this "overcapacity" switched gears to build military equipment during wartime. March of the steel torrent can happen IRL," added another user.