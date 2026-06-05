Failed patch-up attempt ends in tragedy: Man kills ex-girlfriend at Mohali office, then tries to kill self

A woman in Punjab's Mohali was stabbed to death multiple times inside her office by a man believed to be her former boyfriend. The accused, identified as Harvinder Mann, later attempted to take his own life using the same knife, according to news agency PTI.

CCTV captures attack inside office A video of the incident, which took place in full view of other employees and office staff, shows Harvinder, dressed in a black T-shirt and white trousers, entering the office in an apparent rage while carrying a knife.

The footage shows him repeatedly stabbing Dimple, who was seated at her workstation using a laptop. Dimple then attempts to run to safety, but Harvinder allegedly continues the attack and is seen pulling her by the hair.

As colleagues rush to intervene, he brandishes the knife at them and continues the assault.

At the time of the incident, there was a shift change, and only two or three people were present on the floor.

Accused attempted suicide Following the attack, Harvinder allegedly stabbed himself in the throat more than 30 times inside the office premises.

Panicked employees immediately rushed both individuals for medical assistance. The woman was later declared dead, while the accused is reportedly battling for his life.

Former colleagues were reportedly in a relationship Harry and Dimple were colleagues at a private packers and movers company, where they worked together for nearly three years. During that period, they developed a friendship and were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship. The relationship is believed to have ended some time ago.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly attempted to revive the relationship after the break-up but was unsuccessful, which reportedly left him emotionally disturbed.

Police said an argument broke out between the two on Thursday, after which the accused allegedly attacked the woman with a knife.

Investigation underway Investigators are continuing their probe and are examining the precise circumstances and motive behind the incident.

Police have informed the families of both the accused and the victim. According to reports, the victim's parents live in the United States.

Help is available! If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available.

Kiran Mental Health Helpline: 24x7 support: 1800-599-0019

AASRA Suicide Prevention Helpline: 9820466726

Sneha Foundation: Emotional support helpline: 044-24640050

iCALL by TISS: Mental health counselling services for students and individuals.