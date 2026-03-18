Fairytale ending for Punch? Internet's beloved baby monkey makes netizens melt again, this time with his 'girlfriend'

Fairytale ending for Punch? The internet’s favourite baby monkey at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan that once went viral for seeking comfort in an orangutan plush toy after his mother abandoned him, has once again sparked buzz after he was spotted canoodling with another monkey at the zoo.

Social media has been flooded with clips of Punch and a female macaque. She is believed to be named Momo-chan – with many calling her Punch's “new girlfriend” or “other half,” mentioned a report by New York Post.

Several other videos captured the duo hanging out together — and Punch’s beloved stuffed animal also made a cameo!

And amid these heartwarming moments, the internet did what it does best — some netizens took to X to post hilarious comments, while others were simply left in awe.

‘You’re still single…' One X user posted Punch's video with the caption: “Punch found a girlfriend and you’re still single.”

Another post read: “Because his new girlfriend won't let him play with his stuffed animal and keeps coming over every little while to smother him with cuddles.”

But Punch's story wasn't even the tiniest bit rosy before.

What is Punch the Monkey’s story? Born in July 2025, Panchi-kun or Punch in English, is a Japanese macaque who was abandoned by his mother at birth at the Ichikawa City Zoo.

Punch was later introduced into an enclosure with other monkeys, but zoo staff observed that he struggled to integrate and was often pushed away when attempting to interact.

Since Japanese baby macaques typically cling to their mothers to build muscle strength and for a sense of security, Punch was given an orange, bug-eyed orangutan in the absence of his mother.

Soon, Punch and the soft toy became nearly inseparable.

How Punch became viral? Netizens across Asia, Europe and North America began clips of Punch, describing him as “heart-melting” and “too pure for the internet”. Many users said the images reminded them of childhood comfort objects, creating a universal emotional connection that crossed language barriers.

Speaking about Punch's attachment to his soft toy ‘mama,’ animal behaviour experts – that time – had said that the baby monkey's attachment is not unusual. Infant primates, including macaques, often seek substitute comfort items when maternal bonding is disrupted