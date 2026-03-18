Fairytale ending for Punch? Internet's beloved baby monkey makes netizens melt again, this time with his 'girlfriend'

Fairytale ending for Punch? The internet’s favourite baby monkey at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan that once went viral for seeking comfort in an orangutan plush toy after his mother abandoned him, has once again sparked buzz after he was spotted canoodling with another monkey at the zoo.

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Social media has been flooded with clips of Punch and a female macaque. She is believed to be named Momo-chan – with many calling her Punch's “new girlfriend” or “other half,” mentioned a report by New York Post.

Several other videos captured the duo hanging out together — and Punch’s beloved stuffed animal also made a cameo!

And amid these heartwarming moments, the internet did what it does best — some netizens took to X to post hilarious comments, while others were simply left in awe.

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‘You’re still single…' One X user posted Punch's video with the caption: “Punch found a girlfriend and you’re still single.”

Another post read: “Because his new girlfriend won't let him play with his stuffed animal and keeps coming over every little while to smother him with cuddles.”

But Punch's story wasn't even the tiniest bit rosy before.

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What is Punch the Monkey’s story? Born in July 2025, Panchi-kun or Punch in English, is a Japanese macaque who was abandoned by his mother at birth at the Ichikawa City Zoo.

Punch was later introduced into an enclosure with other monkeys, but zoo staff observed that he struggled to integrate and was often pushed away when attempting to interact.

Since Japanese baby macaques typically cling to their mothers to build muscle strength and for a sense of security, Punch was given an orange, bug-eyed orangutan in the absence of his mother.

Soon, Punch and the soft toy became nearly inseparable.

How Punch became viral? Netizens across Asia, Europe and North America began clips of Punch, describing him as “heart-melting” and “too pure for the internet”. Many users said the images reminded them of childhood comfort objects, creating a universal emotional connection that crossed language barriers.

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Speaking about Punch's attachment to his soft toy ‘mama,’ animal behaviour experts – that time – had said that the baby monkey's attachment is not unusual. Infant primates, including macaques, often seek substitute comfort items when maternal bonding is disrupted

Short clips posted by the zoo were widely reshared by animal lovers and influencers, turning Punch into a global sensation almost overnight.

About the Author Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly ...Read More ✕ Sudeshna Ghoshal Sudeshna Ghoshal is a Content Producer for Livemint, where she decodes international affairs, US politics, besides covering general news. With nearly two years in the newsroom, she has covered a plethora of topics ranging from developments around trade deals, elections, nuances in geopolitical shifts to fine prints of Union Budgets. A fellow of the US Consulate General’s Business Communication cohort, she has also reported on airline launches, and national affairs. As a person who thinks out of the box, she aims to blend her creativity with how stories are told.



Born and raised in Kolkata, Sudeshna’s academic journey has taken her across multiple cities in India, and she is now based out of Delhi. She studied English Literature and holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She also has a keen interest in foreign languages and cultures of different nations.



When the news cycle slows down, you will find her experimenting with either music or food, or dabbling with paints. She posts at sudeshna02_ and can also be reached out on LinkedIn.