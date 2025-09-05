Fake 'astronaut' cons Japanese woman out of ₹6 lakh for oxygen to return from space

In a bizarre case of online fraud, an 80-year-old woman from Hokkaido, Japan, was duped of nearly ₹6 lakh (5,000 pounds) after a scammer convinced her he was an astronaut stranded in space and needed urgent help to survive.

According to CBS News, the woman met the fraudster on social media in July. During their conversations, the man claimed he was aboard a spaceship and later alleged that he was “under attack” and desperately needed oxygen. He urged her to transfer money so he could purchase it and make it back safely.

The woman, who lives alone, reportedly developed feelings for him through their online exchanges. Believing his story, she sent him the money. Shortly after receiving the funds, the scammer cut off all contact.

Local police have urged residents to remain vigilant, especially when strangers online ask for money. “If someone you meet on social media demands cash, be suspicious and report it to the police immediately,” a police officer said.

Romance scams on the rise Japan, which has one of the world’s oldest populations, has seen a sharp rise in such cases. According to the country’s National Police Agency, 3,326 romance scams were reported in the first 11 months of 2024, more than double the number reported during the same period in 2023.

These scams often target vulnerable individuals, particularly older women seeking companionship.

Earlier this year, a similar case in Australia made headlines when a woman lost her entire life savings, over ₹4.3 crore ($780,000), to an online fraudster she met on a dating app. The scam began with a request for ₹2.75 lakh ($5,000) after he claimed his wallet had been stolen in Kuala Lumpur. The demands escalated, eventually draining her retirement fund.

In a second blow, she was tricked again into depositing ₹1.5 crore ($280,000) into a Bitcoin ATM by another scammer posing as a financial advisor.

