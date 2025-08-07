‘Fake Shaadi’ parties see great appeal in metro cities: Gen Zs redefine Indian weddings for ‘vibes’; netizens react

Big fat Indian weddings, known for their grandeur and blingy ethnic wear, are immensely charming, as anyone who has attended them would agree. However, Gen Z feels that relatives and the constant pressure to behave and dress appropriately are killing the fun.

Hence, “fake shaadi” parties thrown purely for the “vibes”, minus the clutter, are gaining popularity in metro cities.

A LinkedIn user, Shwetabh Verma, shared that metro cities like Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, and Pune are seeing the rise of an “electrifying trend” of “fake weddings.”

“All the fun, glam, and unapologetic energy of an Indian wedding, minus the actual bride, groom, and, well, the shaadi itself!” he added.

Verma said these parties have everything one expects from an Indian wedding—vibrant décor, the beats of dhol, delicious food counters overflowing with chaat and themed drinks, and, of course, the OG ethnic wear. “All this for just ₹500 to ₹3000 (often around ₹1499 for a full experience)!”

Highlighting the trend, another LinkedIn user, Sarthak Ahuja, shared that recently, an event company organised a ‘fake shaadi’ in Bengaluru that over 2,000 people attended, while another one in Delhi, organised with a budget of ₹10 lakh, ended up making a profit of over ₹10 lakh.

In the viral post, Ahuja claimed that the tickets for such 'shaadis' are being sold for around ₹10,000 a couple, or anywhere between ₹2,000 to 15,000.

Why are ‘Fake Shaadi’ parties appealing to Gen Zs? According to Sarthak Ahuja, the ‘fake Shaadi’ parties appeal to Gen Zs because many of them live in metro cities, far from families, and have not attended a wedding in a long time.

“Or even if they have, they hate the fact that elders tell them on how to behave or what to wear, so they can’t be themselves in front of family,” he added.

However, Shwetabh Verma said the trend is gaining such momentum because of a number of reasons:

Vibe Over Vows: This is Gen Z saying, “Let's celebrate the joy, the music, the food, and the friendship!” It's about pure, unadulterated fun without the traditional obligations.

Content King: Every moment is Instagram-worthy! Think epic reels, stunning photos, and trending hashtags like #ShaadiForTheVibe and #FakeShaadiParty.

Cost-Effective Extravaganza: Get all the grandeur and high-energy enjoyment of an Indian wedding without the hefty price tag or the intricate planning.

Community and Escapism: It's a fantastic way for friends to come together, dress up, dance their hearts out, and escape the daily grind. “It’s a new theme for a party and is being embraced by Gen Z, who love doing this with their friends rather than under the surveillance of their relatives,” Ahuja said.

Here's how netizens reacted Some netizens were intrigued by this “creative” idea, and said it was a great way to blend culture and enterprise.

“Kudos to the creativity of this generation—truly amazing how Indian creativity finds new ways to blend culture, emotion and enterprise,” a user said.

However, several others thought it was sad to be paying to witness culture.