Falguni Pathak touches Nita Ambani's feet as she joins her on stage for garba on Navratri | WATCH

Navratri is officially over, but social media is filled with glimpses of celebration across India. Mumbai had one of the most stunning celebrations at the Radiance Dandiya night. The Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, joined Garba queen Falguni Pathak on stage to celebrate the last day of the festival with dance, music and devotion.

Nita Ambani and Falguni Pathak at dandiya night From offering prayers to matching steps to the rhythmic beats of garba, Nita Ambani’s graceful participation set the tone for a night.

From offering prayers to joining in the joy of garba, Ambani was the highlight of the dandiya night. In a vibrant, festive look, she looked stunning as ever, greeting the crowd with folded hands. Nita Ambani joined Pathak on stage, where Pathak immediately rushed to touch her feet as a mark of respect. In the end, both settled for a warm hug.

Ambani also performed garba steps, earning loud cheers and appreciation from the crowd.

Sharing a video of the night, the official Instagram handle of the Jio World Convention Centre posted, “Mrs. Nita Ambani celebrated Navratri at Radiance Dandiya with the Queen of Dandiya Falguni Pathak! From offering prayers to joining in the joy of garba, it was truly a night of festivity and devotion at the Jio World Convention Centre!”

Watch video:

Nita Ambani on her memories of Navratri and Falguni Pathak At the event, Nita Ambani also addressed the crowd.

She opened up about her fond memories with the festival. She said in Gujarati, “I remember, when I was a young girl, I used to dance all nine nights of Navratri. It brings back so many beautiful memories.”

She also talked about her association with Falguni Pathak and added, “I’ve known Falguni for 25 years.”