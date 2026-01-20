Family feud goes public: Brooklyn Beckham accuses parents, David and Victoria, of disrespecting his wife, Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly addressed rumours of a rift with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. In multiple Instagram Stories, he says that his parents’ behaviour has affected his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

In the long social media post, Brooklyn rejected claims that his wife controls him. Instead, he says he felt controlled by his parents for most of his life.

Brooklyn Beckham, who calls himself ‘Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’ on Instagram, says he has stayed silent for years and tried to keep family issues private. Then, He claims his parents and their team continue briefing the press, forcing him to speak out. According to him, he wants to correct what he describes as “lies that have been printed”.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote in the bombshell post. “I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

Brooklyn Beckham then accuses his parents of shaping public narratives through “performative” social media posts and events. He alleges that David and Victoria Beckham spread false stories to protect their image.

“But I believe the truth always comes out,” he added.

According to Brooklyn, stepping away from his family, his anxiety has eased for the first time.

“I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,” Brooklyn added.

Brooklyn has also accused his family of prioritising brand value and public appearances over genuine relationships. According to him, family “love” is often measured by social media posts and public photo opportunities.

‘Slap in the face’ Brooklyn Beckham says his wife has repeatedly faced disrespect from his family, even though the couple try hard to stay united. He claims his mother often invites women from his past, making both him and his wife uncomfortable.

“Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday (2 May) and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,” he wrote.

When a meeting was finally agreed, he alleges it was under the condition that his wife was not invited.

“It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all,” he wrote.

According to Brooklyn, once he began standing up for himself, he faced repeated attacks from his parents, both privately and through stories sent to the media.

“Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer,” he added.

Wedding dance Brooklyn Beckham claims that the night before their wedding, members of his family told him that Nicola was “not blood” and therefore “not family”.

Brooklyn then describes an incident during his wedding reception. He says his planned first dance with Nicola was “hijacked” by his mother. His romantic moment with Nicola was deliberately ruined in front of around 500 guests, he alleges.

“She (Victoria) danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he wrote.

He further alleges that his parents tried to damage his relationship even before the wedding. Brooklyn claims his mother cancelled Nicola’s wedding dress at the last moment. He also claims that his parents pressured him to sign away rights to his name before the wedding.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” Brooklyn posted.