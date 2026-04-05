Family reserves full coach for daughter’s wedding; internet reacts: ‘It's a moving Dharamshala’ - Viral video

A video showing an Indian family reserving an entire railway coach for a wedding journey has taken social media by storm, turning the train into a lively ‘moving baraat’. The clip opens with a relative adorning the coach’s nameplate with a garland, alongside a poster greeting guests. Soon after, scenes of jubilant dancing unfold, with family members of all ages - from young children to elderly relatives - joining in the celebrations.

As the video progresses, the bride-to-be is seen cutting a cake, surrounded by cheering relatives. The coach appears packed with blankets and boxes, likely prepared for the Mayra or Bhaat ceremony, a tradition where the bride’s maternal family presents gifts. In the midst of the festivities, a ticket collector can be spotted attempting to carry out his duties, weaving through the crowd while smiling and taking the situation in good humour.

The caption of the video reads: “When a Marwari wedding party books a railway coach!”

The viral video has evoked a flurry of reactions from people on the internet. Many social media users have applauded the family's spirited celebration, with some even describing it as a “soft power win” for Indian culture.

Here's how social media users reacted: One user wrote, "This must be fun with extended family travelling together on a train for a marriage." Another said, “No harm. We used to book entire 2-tier coaches from Lucknow to Muzaffarpur for weddings. My cousin got married there in 1966, a relative in 1970 when it was MG, and I in 1983 when it was BG. It's enjoyable, cheap, and reflects togetherness.”

"This isn't a coach anymore, it's a moving Dharamshala! Love the energy," added a thord.

However, others have questioned whether such exuberant celebrations are appropriate in a public setting, even when a full coach has been booked.

A fourth wrote, "Is it really necessary to book entire railway coaches for a private party? While celebrations can happen anywhere, many passengers struggle daily to get even a seat. Maybe it's worth thinking about public convenience too."

Despite concerns around noise and public decorum, the practice itself is permitted. Indian Railways allows passengers to reserve full coaches or even entire trains through the IRCTC’s Full Tariff Rate (FTR) scheme. This facility can be availed either online via ftr.irctc.co.in or offline at major railway stations, requiring advance submission of travel details — up to six months ahead — along with a refundable security deposit of around ₹50,000 per coach.