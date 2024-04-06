'Family Star' Box Office Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's latest starrer ‘Family Star’ has earned ₹5.75 crore on its opening day, April 5, according to early trade reports. It was released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report stated that Family Star saw an overall 38.45 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, while the Tamil occupancy was 15.31 per cent. Indian screenwriter Parasuram Petla directed the Mrunal Thakur film, a romantic family drama which explores the lives of a middle-class family.

The movie has left the social media users divided on X (formerly Twitter). Some users appreciated the film's humour and performances of lead actors, while others said they could not connect with the movie calling it ‘cringe and clichéd’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trailer was released on March 28 in which Vijay was seen praying to God and asked for nothing but blessings in life. It annoys him that Mrunal seems to be his neighbor and close to his family.

The tale moves to the US, where he works under her, even though she first starts to feel something for him. But as the teaser suggests, tensions build as Mrunal feels she's bringing him down, which results in her striking him angrily.

'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was produced by Dil Raju. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

