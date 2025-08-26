Fan asks Sachin Tendulkar to prove his identity: Check his hilarious reply during AMA session on Reddit

Sachin Tendulkar recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit, which quickly drew thousands of fans. However, some users were doubtful if it was truly the “God of Cricket” himself behind the account. Sachin’s reaction was hilarious.

Advertisement

One user asked Sachin to share a voice note for verification. Tendulkar dropped a wit bomb. He shared a picture of himself pointing to the very comment on a screen and joked, “Abhi Aadhar bhi bheju kya?” (Should I send my Aadhaar too?).

His lighthearted reply won over fans. One fan called the reply “legenddd”.

“Sarcasm at its best, Sir,” commented another fan.

One fan wrote that there were doubts if it was really Tendulkar himself after his comments about the West Indies attack vs Aussie attack. Here’s what the user is referring to.

During the AMA session, Sachin was asked, “WI bowling attack or Australia bowling attack?”

Tendulkar replied jokingly, “Why? Are you intending to play them?”

Advertisement

Also Read | Anjali Tendulkar buys tiny flat in Virar for ₹32 lakh

One fan asked what people had been waiting to hear from Sachin Tendulkar himself. The Reddit user asked if Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin’s son, had really got engaged (to Saaniya Chandok).

“Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life,” came the official confirmation from Sachin.

Other questions for Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar was asked the cricket rule that he wished he could change. “DRS rule on Umpire’s call,” came a candid reply.

Tendulkar stressed that, once a player chose to go for a review, there should be no option to revert to the on-field umpire’s original call. According to him, players seek reviews only when they are unhappy with the umpire’s decision. So, returning to it defeats the purpose.

Advertisement

One user congratulated Sachin on Sara's recent venture, Pilates Academy in Mumbai. The user asked what advice Sachin had given to his children.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar congratulates daughter Sara on opening her 1st Pilates studio

“I’ve always believed that you must chase your dreams because that’s how they become a reality. I followed it and told the same to both my children. Like in cricket and in life, you have to trust the process and results always follow the action,” Sachin replied.

During the interaction, Sachin Tendulkar said his “most meaningful” cricket innings was against England in Chennai in 2008. And, Lord's has the best food for lunch.