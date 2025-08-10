Fancy a furry roommate? This hotel rents dogs for ₹6,120 a night, bite insurance included

Taking pet-friendly stays to a whole different level, a China hotel is now offering its guests "dog companions" on rent for ₹6,120 ($70) a night, with a bite cover to boot.

According to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, Biguiyuan Phoenix Hotel in Wuhan launched a “pet sleep-accompanying” service in early July. Guests can rent a pet-themed room and choose a dog to accompany them for a day.

The guests who opt for this service are made to sign an agreement with the hotel. The hotel also legally assures its guests that it will bear full responsibility if the canines bite them.

Over 80 people have reportedly signed up for this service since July, and there have been no complaints so far.

About the “employee” dogs The SCMP report said that the hotel has employed a total of 10 dogs for this program. These employee dogs are from breeds deemed to have gentle characters, such as West Highland White Terriers, Golden Retrievers, and Huskies.

The hotel raised some of these dogs itself, while the rest were provided by professional pet training institutions.

Biguiyuan Phoenix Hotel joked that the dogs were reportedly paid ₹1,200 ($14) a day.

They said that the health and behaviour of the dogs were checked before they were “employed” and shared that they are trained on how to behave with guests.

All their dog employees are vaccinated, said the SCMP report.

The bite insurance Du Xingyue, a lawyer from the Shanghai Yingdong Law Firm, said the hotel is liable if the dogs hurt guests.

Xingyue elaborated that it means that the hotel will bear full responsibility if the dogs hurt guests, except in circumstances where guests show gross negligence.

However, the hotel manager, Dong, said that if the staff finds their dogs “damaged” in any way, the particular guests will be blacklisted.

‘Service makes up for not having a pet’ Dong said the “pet sleep-accompanying” service makes up for not having a pet dog at home.

Recalling the experience of a family from eastern Shandong province, who chose a West Highland terrier to accompany them, Dong said, “They said the dog brought joy to them during their trip.”