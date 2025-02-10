In a display of post-concert joy and celebration that resonated with netizens, a viral video posted on Threads social media app showed fans singing Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ after attending his concert in Bengaluru.

Sheeran performed in the Garden City as part of his India Mathematics Tour on February 8 and 9 at NICE Grounds. He has already performed in Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai (where he shared the stage with AR Rahman), and is scheduled to next perform at Shillong (February 12) and Delhi NCR (February 15).

Fans Sing Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ on Bengaluru Metro The viral video, which shows fans united in singing Perfect by Ed Sheeran, seemed to create an environment of unity and joy on the metro carriage as many voices joined in the singing.

Reactions to the video on Thread were positive, with one user saying: “Seems like people's become Ed Sheeran ..it's crazy..no need of earphones” (sic) You can watch the video here.

Ed Sheeran's impromptu Church Street gig stopped by Bengaluru Police Despite having taken permission for it beforehand, renowned global singer Ed Sheeran was reportedly stopped by the Bengaluru Police from performing on a sidewalk in the city. As per reports, the English singer-songwriter was about a minute into his blockbuster number ‘Shape of You’ on Church Street, ahead of the police pulled the plug on him.

However, Ed Sheeran posted on Instastory clarifying that they did take permission for the street gig. He wrote, “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly tunning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x”

A video of the incident is gaining momentum on social media.

Also Read | Apple Cider Vinegar now streaming on Netflix—Wellness scam that fooled the world

The Mathematics Tour full schedule The Mathematics Tour, or - + - = ÷ X Tour, – named after Ed Sheeran’s chart-topping albums ‘Plus,’ ‘Multiply,’ ‘Divide,’ ‘Equals,’ and ‘Subtract’ – marks his return to India after his performances in 2015 and 2017.

The Mathematics Tour 2025 schedule -