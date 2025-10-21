Fans spot ‘Suhani Bhabhi’ as Samay Raina shares Diwali 2025 pics: Instagram post goes viral

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina shared Diwali 2025 pics on Instagram. His photos with friends and family have gone viral, garnering over 1 million reactions.

Among the 1 million Instagram users who “loved” the photos are fellow stand-up comedians, such as Munawar Faruqui, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Rohan Joshi and Neeti Palta.

There have been interesting reactions from social media users.

“Wahh Apke Yaaha Bhi Diwali Hoti hai (Wow, you celebrate Diwali at your place as well)!” reacted a surprised user.

“Wo Iran, Afghanistan ya Pakistan me thodi rehta hain (He doesn’t live in Iran, Afghanistan or Pakistan, does he?),” reacted another user.

Many users spotted magician Suhani Shah in Samay Raina’s Diwali 2025 photos. Some of them assumed that they were dating for sure.

“Yeh or woh jadugarni suhanii pakka relationship main hainn (He and that magician are in a relationship for sure),” commented one of them.

“Suhani & Samay, one of the best duos,” came from another.

One user posted, “Samay-Suhani together always hits a lil part of my heart with so much joy!”

“When you know there is something going on with Samay/Suhani but you can't prove it,” posted another user.

“Susa comeback,” exclaimed another, while referring to Suhani and Samay.

“Suhani Shah ki soft launching kara raha hai dheere dheere (Samay is gradually introducing Suhani Shah to his fans),” one user wrote.

“Suhani Bhabhi,” wrote another.

Samay Raina on Diwali 2025 Samay Raina seems to be having a great time on Diwali 2025. Earlier on Dhanteras 2025, he bought himself a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a luxury MPV worth about ₹1.3 crore. The stand-up comedian shared his excitement on Instagram, posting photos from the showroom.

One picture showed him posing beside the sleek black car. Another featured his smiling parents celebrating the purchase.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal warns Samay Raina after comedian's indirect digs at Dhanashree

A short video also gave fans a glimpse of the car’s plush interiors and first-class features. The Toyota Vellfire, priced between ₹1.38 crore and ₹1.50 crore in India, comes with a hybrid engine and automatic transmission.

Samay Raina controversy Many Samay Raina fans believe the stand-up comedian deserves a positive Diwali this year. Earlier this year, he was in serious trouble.

In February, Samay faced major controversy over his online talent show India’s Got Latent. An episode featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage.

The video went viral, drawing criticism from the public, politicians and authorities. Several FIRs were filed against Raina, Allahbadia and others under obscenity laws.

The National Human Rights Commission and state police departments in Maharashtra and Assam launched investigations. Both creators were summoned by cyber cells and questioned.