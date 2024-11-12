Fans thank Tom Cruise ‘American James Bond’ runs in Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer, ‘One last ride’

The trailer for Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning was released on November 11, garnering over 10 million views in 13 hours. Fans praised Cruise's dedication, calling the series one of the greatest action franchises, with the film set to premiere on May 23, 2025.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Fans thank Tom Cruise ‘American James Bond’ runs in Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer, ‘One last ride’
Fans thank Tom Cruise ‘American James Bond’ runs in Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer, ‘One last ride’(Screengrab from YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer was launched on November 11. Within 13 hours of its launch, the YouTube video has received more than 10 million views.

Also Read | Ashish Chanchlani opens up about weight loss journey: ‘Saw my picture and cried’

“Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025,” says the video description on YouTube without revealing the release date. Here’s how Top Cruise fans have reacted to the trailer.

“When I was 20 years old, I watched Tom Cruise running in movies. Now that I'm almost 40 years old, Tom Cruise is still running in movies like there's no tomorrow for him”

“We can sleep peacefully at night knowing that Tom Cruise keeps the world safe.”

"I need you to trust me … one last time." Spoken directly to the audience. I will Tom!!”

“Director: let's use CGI Tom: I am CGI”

Also Read | Photos from Samay Raina’s unreleased YouTube show get leaked

“Tom Cruise has put everything into these movies. ¸. Thank You Tom Cruise.”

“Watching these seemingly unachievable goals made a whole generation grow old!”

“Tom Cruise is one of the best things that has happened to movies”

“If this really is the last Mission Impossible film, I need to say, this series will go down as the greatest action franchise of all time. Thanks to Tom Cruise and the extraordinary team behind every one of these films.”

“Tom truly created an American James Bond Series with these films.. Absolute spectacle!”

Also Read | Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife arrested after posting video

“I’m starting to think he’s in an endless marathon he forgot to stop, like someone needs to remind him: “Tom, buddy, you won! You can stop now!”

Mission Impossible Final Reckoning release date

Tom Cruise revealed the Mission Impossible Final Reckoning release date in a separate post on social media. “Every choice has led to this. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025,” he wrote.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsFans thank Tom Cruise ‘American James Bond’ runs in Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer, ‘One last ride’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    794.65
    10:54 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -10.1 (-1.26%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    261.20
    10:54 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    4.3 (1.67%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.40
    10:54 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    1.45 (1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.10
    10:54 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.65 (0.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    650.00
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    26.1 (4.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,880.10
    10:51 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    13.1 (0.7%)

    Federal Bank share price

    208.20
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.45 (0.22%)

    Coforge share price

    8,072.55
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    9.15 (0.11%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Borosil Renewables share price

    478.10
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -25 (-4.97%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    257.65
    10:51 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -12 (-4.45%)

    BLS International Services share price

    404.45
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -16.55 (-3.93%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,988.55
    10:49 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    -499.4 (-3.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Triveni Turbines share price

    681.00
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    54.95 (8.78%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    651.50
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    49.65 (8.25%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,272.40
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    83.65 (7.04%)

    HBL Power Systems share price

    574.00
    10:52 AM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.55 (6.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.000.00
      Chennai
      78,781.000.00
      Delhi
      78,933.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.