Farah Khan’s ‘Holi festival of chhapri’ remark draws ire, police complaint filed; All you need to know about controversy

Farah Khan Holi controversy: A police complaint has been filed against director and writer Farah Khan over her remarks related to Hindu festival ‘Holi’. Khan landed in trouble after she called Holi ‘festival of chhapri’ in the latest episode of her culinary show, Celibrity MasterChef 2025.

Vikash Fhatak, famous as Hindustani Bhau, filed a complaint against Farah Khan on Friday at Mumbai's Khar Police Station. He has demanded a legal action against Farah Khan over her Holi remarks citing that her comments were derogatory and hurted Hindu sentiments.

Vikash Fhatak cited Farah Khan's Holi remark made on one of the episodes of reality show Celibrity MasterChef 2025. Here are all the details about the controversy related to Farah Khan's Holi remarks.

Police complaint against Farah Khan The term used by Farah Khan in context to Holi celebration was termed as “derogatory” in the police complaint filed by Fhatak's lawyer, Ali Kaashf Khan Deshmukh. In the police complaint, Farah Khan was accused of hurting religious sentiments by misusing rights under Article 19 of the Indian constitution.

Farah Khan Holi remark controversy: What did the director say? In the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef 2025, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ director was seen casually saying that Holi is the favourite festival of uncultured (Chhapri) men.

“Sare Chhapri logo ka favourite festival hota hai holi,” she said.

The video of Farah Khan's remark on Holi have been widely shared on social media with many people calling them derogatory. Several social media users have demanded an apology from the director for her comments on the Hindu festival. Farah Khan is married to Shirish Kunder in 2004.

Social media reacts to Farah Khan's comments on Holi “I never wanted to drag my favorite actor Shah Rukh Khan and bollywood into this shitty drama, but Bollywood keeps mocking our tradition. If Holi is for chhapris, then why did Farah Khan show SRK celebrating it in Om Shanti Om? [sic],” a social media user shared in a post on X.

“Aur yehi chize ye movie mein dikhate hain | kahi movies mein tumhe dekhne ko milega ki holi ke din ladkiyo ko molest karte hain rang lagane ke bahane aur farah khan ne unintentionally nahi bola jaanbhchkar bola hai. Main hoo na mein isne apne thought dikhaye hinduo ke baare mein [sic],” commented another user.