Farah Khan takes a sarcastic ‘swim’ jibe after heavy rains leave Mumbai streets waterlogged

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday left the city streets waterlogged, affecting traffic in several areas. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who had stepped out of her home on a rainy day, also encountered a traffic snag on an inundated street.

However, Farah, with her sense of humour, shared a short clip of a waterlogged street on her Instagram story, and sarcastically wrote: “Anyone for a morning swim?”

In the Instagram story, filmed from inside her car, Farah noticed a waterlogged stretch where the road was completely submerged by rainwater. The sight of a line of autos waiting by the roadside made the street look more like a stream than a busy Mumbai lane.

Farah Khan also gave a nostalgic twist to her Instagram story with an evergreen Kishore Kumar track – Nadiya Se Dariya.

Check out Farah Khan's story here:

Red alert in Mumbai The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas on Saturday.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of up to 40 kmph and said heavy rains (more than 15 mm per hour) were very likely over the Mumbai Suburban area.

A red alert was also issued for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli districts in Maharashtra.

The rainfall is likely to continue tomorrow as the IMD predicted Mumbai rains till August 19, issuing an orange alert.

Taking note of the incessant rains, the BMC appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes.

“Special attention is being given to critical services such as the rainwater drainage system, sewage system, and pumping stations, with necessary measures being promptly implemented to ensure there are no disruptions in the drainage of rainwater,” it added.