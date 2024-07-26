Farah Khan’s mother Menaka Irani passes away at 79; celebs visit Bollywood veteran’s house

Menaka Irani, mother of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. This comes days after Farah, in her Instagram post, revealed that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries' recently.
Several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor were spotted visiting Farah's house to pay their last respects to the Bollywood veteran.
Maniesh Paul, Vikram Phadnis, and Shiv Thakare were also spotted.
