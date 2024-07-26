Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani passes away at 79; celebs visit Bollywood veteran's house

Farah Khan's mother Menaka Irani passes away at 79; celebs visit Bollywood veteran's house

Written By Arshdeep kaur

This comes days after Farah said her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries'.

Farah Khan with mother Menaka Irani

Menaka Irani, mother of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. This comes days after Farah, in her Instagram post, revealed that her mother had undergone 'multiple surgeries' recently.

Several celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor were spotted visiting Farah's house to pay their last respects to the Bollywood veteran.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Maniesh Paul, Vikram Phadnis, and Shiv Thakare were also spotted.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.