Farewell, Binaca Geetmala's ‘Behno aur Bhaiyo’: Radio host Ameen Sayani passes away at 91. Learn more about his career
Ameen Sayani, the iconic announcer of the popular radio show Binaca Geetmala, passed away at 91. He began his career in English radio but found his calling in Hindi broadcasting, becoming a household name with his signature ‘Behno aur Bhaiyo’ greeting.
Ameen Sayani, the mellifluous voice that serenaded generations with his iconic "Binaca Geetmala" radio programme, passed away peacefully on February 21 at the age of 91.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message