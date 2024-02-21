Ameen Sayani, the mellifluous voice that serenaded generations with his iconic "Binaca Geetmala" radio programme, passed away peacefully on February 21 at the age of 91.

For millions across India and beyond, the mere mention of "Binaca Geetmala" conjures a wave of nostalgia, instantly transporting them to a time when radio reigned supreme. And at the heart of this magical soundscape, weaving his enchanting spell with each word, was Ameen Sayani – the legendary announcer whose passing today left a void in the nation's cultural tapestry. Born in 1932, Sayani's journey began not with Hindi, the language he so famously mastered, but with English radio programmes in his teens.

Also Read | Ameen Sayani, renowned radio presenter and voice of Geetmala, passes away at 91

Sayani's journey began in a Gujarati household, far from the world of Hindi radio. However, destiny intervened, leading him to his first Hindi commercial in 1951. This chance encounter ignited a passion that would span over six decades and countless programmes. "Binaca Geetmala," launched in 1952, became his signature. More than just a music show, it was a cultural touchstone, woven with Sayani's insightful commentary, witty anecdotes, and the ever-present "Behno aur Bhaiyo" that resonated far beyond words.

His ability to seamlessly weave commentary with music, interspersed with humour and insightful anecdotes, created an immersive experience for millions tuning in every week.

Sayani's influence extended beyond mere entertainment. He championed progressive social causes, addressing topics like women's empowerment and national unity. His voice resonated with authority and warmth, making him a trusted companion in living rooms across the country. His contributions to the industry were recognised with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan.

His influence extended beyond entertainment. Sayani tackled social issues with grace, championed causes, and served as a trusted companion in countless living rooms. He navigated the transition from radio to television seamlessly, lending his voice to various programmes like "Sunday Suspense" and "Charcha Pe Charcha." He remained active well into his later years, sharing his vast knowledge and infectious enthusiasm on diverse platforms.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!