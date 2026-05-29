Farmer's son lands Amazon job, company sends heartwarming gift to father after viral offer letter video

The story revolves around Bengaluru-based software engineer Shailendra Yadav, who had shared a touching video in April showing his father reading his Amazon offer letter. The clip resonated with thousands of people on social media, not only because of the father's visible pride but also because of the journey that led to that moment.

Yadav had explained that he came from a humble farming family and was the first person in his family to become an engineer and secure a job at one of the world's largest technology companies.

Amazon's Surprise For A Proud Father Weeks after the video gained widespread attention, Amazon decided to celebrate not just the employee but also the person who helped make the achievement possible.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Yadav's father can be seen opening a special hamper sent by Amazon. The joining kit included a T-shirt, a cap with the word "Dad" printed on it, a plant, a pen, a mug and a chocolate.

The package also contained a personal message from the company acknowledging the father's role in his son's success.

"Every great achievement starts with someone who believed first. We saw your reaction to your son's offer letter, and we couldn't help but celebrate you too. Congratulations! you helped build the kind of person we're proud to have on our team. – Team Amazon".

The thoughtful gesture quickly won praise online, with many social media users calling it a touching recognition of the sacrifices parents often make behind the scenes.

'This Dream Was Never Mine Alone' Sharing the video, Yadav reflected on the emotional significance of the moment and the role his father played throughout his journey.

"He once held my offer letter in his hands and couldn't hold back his tears. That's when I realized this dream was never mine alone," he wrote.

"Every late night, every sacrifice, every silent prayer, he was a part of all of it long before I was. Today, when Amazon sent a joining kit for him too, seeing his smile made this moment even more special."

The post struck a chord with many users, who said the story highlighted the often-unseen contributions of parents who work tirelessly to support their children's ambitions.

From A Farmer's Family To Amazon Yadav had previously shared details about his family's struggles and the challenges he faced growing up.

"I come from a farmer's family where access to proper education was limited, and I'm the first person in my family to become an engineer. My father worked multiple private jobs to support my education and made sure I got the best opportunities, even when it wasn't easy for him," Yadav had explained.

Despite the challenges, he remained focused on his studies and eventually secured a software development engineer role at Amazon.

"I studied hard and eventually secured an SDE-2 offer from Amazon. The moment in the video was when I showed him the offer letter for the first time -I hadn't told him earlier and surprised him directly," the Bengaluru-based techie added.

The Video That Touched Millions The original viral video showed Yadav's father carefully reading the offer letter. Though he appeared uncomfortable reading English, his pride and emotion were unmistakable.

The heartfelt reaction resonated with viewers across the country, many of whom related to the sacrifices made by parents to provide better opportunities for their children.

Amazon's latest gesture has added another emotional chapter to the story, turning a personal family milestone into an inspiring reminder of perseverance, gratitude and parental support.

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