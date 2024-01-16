Anand Mahindra, CEO of Mahindra group, has shared a video in which a portable road was being laid for ease of transport of vehicles.

Anand Mahindra wrote on X,"Fascinating.I imagine that this would be a priority to deploy with our army so that they possess greater mobility in harsh terrain."

But also very useful in remote areas & also post natural disasters.

The Roadway Kit improves the mobility of vehicles, cranes, and other wheeled transportation by rapidly laying a temporary, aluminum access route. Thoroughly tried and tested, this modular system is the ideal solution on challenging terrain; including marshland, snow, sand, river fording, and verges. according to the company which makes the product.

The Boat Ramp Kit facilitates the easy launch and recovery of watercraft and vehicles. Used as a temporary access route, or a more permanent solution, the Boat Ramp Kit can be used in areas where it is not suitable for conventional boat ramp structures such as tidal areas, freezing waters, and marsh.

Meanwhile, earlier Anand Mahindra, CEO of Mahindra group, has highlighted the sudden surge of interest in Lakshadweep tourism amid the row between India and Maldives, calling it a “masterful move in a political Chess game".

Anand Mahindra also called for a cautioned tourism in the ‘fragile’ island group- Lakshadweep. “Now we will have to move swiftly to develop world class connectivity and high end resorts but at the same time managing access in such a manner as to preserve the fragile ecosystem of the islands", Mahindra said in his post.

Surge in searches for Lakshadweep were noted but travel companies like MakeMyTrip after the India-Maldives row broke out over ‘derogatory’ remarks made by Maldivian ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The increase in the searches related to Lakshadweep comes as many influential Indian celebrities joined the #ExploreIndianislands trend on the internet and requested people to prefer them for tourism purposes, rather than Maldives, which is blatantly turning anti-India with the new government in office.

