Fashion show: PM Modi, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin walk the ramp; Elon Musk shares AI video

Abandoning the BJP party’s symbolic orange colour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted on the AI ramp in a multi-coloured outfit. Watch out for the video shared by Elon Musk.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Jul 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Fashion show: PM Modi, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin walk the ramp; Elon Musk shares AI video
Fashion show: PM Modi, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin walk the ramp; Elon Musk shares AI video

What if world leaders, always clad in their customary outfits, switched to a different fashion for a day? Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted an AI-generated video on X, showcasing virtual global leaders such as Narendra Modi, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and many others in various fashion outfits.

Merging AI and fashion, Elon Musk commented about an AI fashion show. "It's time for an AI fashion show," the Tesla boss captioned the post. Several users took to posting hilarious comments on the post.

One user commented about getting Musk’s photo framed for hanging on the wall, while another user said ‘Trump is the real winner’

Abandoning the BJP party’s symbolic orange colour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted on the AI ramp in a multi-coloured outfit.

Sporting a long coat with a patchwork of geometric symbols and motifs, the designs blended modern and classic elements. A pair of black sunglasses completed the look.

Microsoft Outage the highlight?

One of the most intriguing elements of the AI Fashion Week video is its take on the recent Microsoft outage. 

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is depicted walking the fashion runway with a laptop, which ultimately encounters the infamous "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD).

On July 19, millions of Windows users experienced the BSOD error, due to a Falcon Strike update by CrowdStrike cybersecurity company.

What Obama wore

A series of outfits followed for former US President Barack Obama, from warrior-inspired attire to a Goku costume from the popular anime Dragonball series. While Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a Louis Vuitton suit, US President Joe Biden was in a wheelchair on the ramp.

Musk himself appeared, dressed as a superhero in a futuristic Tesla and X outfit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Unwalked the runway in a large, baggy sweatshirt accessorized with gold chains. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared in a colourful red ensemble with teddy bear patterns and a matching purse.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 01:28 PM IST
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 01:28 PM IST
