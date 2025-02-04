The Fast and Furious family has hit breaks at the "fast life" for their Super Bowl ad debut.

In what is Häagen-Dazs’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and Ludacris reunite as the fastest film franchise “slows down” for an ice cream bar in “Not So Fast, Not So Furious”.

The 30-second ad film shows Michelle, Vin, and Ludacris as their Fast and Furious characters, Letty, Dom, and Tej. Michelle and Vin, initially seen speeding on the road, slow down to savour Häagen-Dazs’ ice cream bar.

A surprised Ludacris, driving next to them, asked, “What happened to fast life?”

“Not today,” replied Vin.

Watch ‘Not So Fast, Not So Furious’ ad here:

‘The legacy has taken three generations’ Michelle Rodriguez, who has been portraying Letty since the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise’s inception in 2001, told The Hollywood Reporter that she had certainly never imagined taking the character all the way to a Super Bowl commercial.

“We never expected after the first Fast and Furious, almost 25 years later [it would] still be relevant in any way, shape or form," she said.

“After 25 years you look back and you’re like, ‘Wait a minute.’ We’ve got the kids, we’ve got the parents, we’ve got the grandparents now. The legacy that we leave behind has taken three generations.”

Of her experience filming the Super Bowl commercial for Häagen-Dazs, Michelle said, “It was a celebration”.

Fast and Furious 11 Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said Vin Diesel is working hard to ensure that the legacy is in a good place as the Fast and Furious franchise prepares to wrap up the storyline for its 11th film.

“At the end of the day, I think the most beautiful thing that I think the audience has been saying for the last decade, that has really resonated with me the most, is the idea of going back to what it’s about, the culture of it all.”