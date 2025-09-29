Fasting for Navratris? Here are 6 high-protein foods to keep you energised

Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is being celebrated all across India fervently, with many participating in Garba and Dandiya nights, while others fast and adhere to strict dietary guidelines. During fasting, it becomes imperative that your body receives adequate nutrition. If you are curious about what food items to include during this period, here are some suggestions to help you stay energised and nourished throughout the festival.

Singhara Cheela Made from water chestnut flour, singhara cheelas are delicate yet packed with protein. To prepare, whisk singhara flour with water and grated ginger, cook into golden pancakes on a tawa, and serve with mint chutney. Crisp at the edges and soft inside, they provide energy without feeling heavy.

Rajgira Laddoo Rajgira, or amaranth, is a nutrient-dense grain traditionally used during fasts. Puffed rajgira seeds are combined with molten jaggery and shaped into laddoos. These sweet treats store well, taste festive, and are a protein-rich addition to the fasting menu.

Makhana Kheer Makhana, or lotus seeds, are light yet nutritious. Roasted in ghee and simmered in milk with cardamom, they transform into a creamy, protein-rich kheer that is both indulgent and gentle on the stomach.

Peanut Chaat Peanuts provide a protein boost while keeping hunger at bay. Tossed with sweet potato or cucumber cubes, rock salt, lemon juice, and coriander, peanut chaat is a crunchy, tangy, and quick snack, ideal for an afternoon slump.

Arbi or Paneer Tikkis For dairy lovers, paneer tikkis offer a simple protein fix when mixed with grated potato and pan-fried. Alternatively, arbi (taro) mashed with singhara flour and spices makes a crisp and golden alternative. Both options add substance to fasting meals without breaking the rules.

Almond Milk Smoothie Almonds, soaked overnight and blended with chilled milk, cardamom, and a drizzle of honey, create a smooth, protein-rich drink. Adding saffron or rose water elevates the flavour and nutritional value, making it suitable as breakfast or dessert during the fast.