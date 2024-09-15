Suresh, a 49-year-old man, died after choking on idlis during an Onam eating contest in Kerala. Despite attempts to save him, he collapsed and was declared dead at the hospital. The incident shocked the local community, as Suresh was known for his active participation in events.

A 49-year-old man named Suresh died in Kerala's Walayar after choking on idlis during an eating contest organised by a local club for Onam 2024 celebrations.

Bystanders tried to help by removing the idli and took him to a nearby hospital. But, he passed away shortly afterwards. The Walayar Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

"The deceased, Suresh, choked on the idlis while taking part in the competition and the onlookers tried to save him and somehow took out the idli," PTI quoted the police as saying.

“Four people participated in the contest which had about 60 spectators. The contest was to eat plain idli without any dishes. While other participants started the contest by eating one idli, Suresh took three idlis at one go. Within a minute, he felt uneasiness and choking, and collapsed. We rushed him to a nearby clinic first and then to a private hospital in the vicinity. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead," one of the eyewitnesses told The New Indian Express.

During Onam festivities in Alamaram, where locals were enjoying games and contests, Suresh — who worked as a lorry driver and lived with his mother — suddenly collapsed around midday. The incident shocked the community. Pudur ward's panchayat member, P. B. Gireesh, mentioned that Suresh was known for being very active.

"The residents of Alamaram were holding various games and mini contests for the local people as part of the Onam celebrations when this tragic incident occurred. He collapsed around noon. He was working as a truck driver and living with his mother Kollapura Panchali," Gireesh told the publication.

