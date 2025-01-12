Fateh Movie Collection Day 2: Numbers for Sonu Sood’s film may seem modest Bollywood movies these days are eyeing ₹ 500 crore, ₹ 1,000 crore and even more.

Fateh Movie Collection Day 2: Actor Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, has not opened with big numbers. On its release date, the action thriller minted ₹2.4 crore. On Day 2, the movie collected ₹2.1 crore, as per rough data from Sacnilk.

After two days, the film has collected ₹4.50 crore at the box office. At first glance, it may seem like a modest number as Bollywood movies these days are eyeing ₹500 crore, ₹1,000 crore and even more.

The main strength of the movie in the business sense is its budget. As per media reports, the movie was made with a meagre budget of ₹25 crore. Therefore, ₹4.5 crore in two days may not be a bad number as it can still turn profitable if it continues to fetch consistent numbers.

Another positive commercial aspect of the movie is the fact that its OTT rights have already been sold. For fans unable to watch Sonu Sood’s Fateh in theatres, the makers have confirmed it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar after its theatrical run, as per OTTplay.

The release date depends on the film’s box office performance. However, there is typically a 90-day gap though exceptions are possible.

In the movie, Fateh Singh is a former special ops officer who becomes dairy farming supervisor in Punjab. Later, he teams up with ethical hacker Khushi Sharma to rescue Nimrit Kaur from a cybercrime syndicate led by Raza and Satya Prakash. Together, they dismantle the criminal network.

Fateh movie marks a unique milestone for Sonu Sood as an actor. He has established himself as one of Bollywood's most-loved villains. He has played negative characters in movies like Dabangg (2010), Shootout at Wadala (2013), R... Rajkumar (2013), Happy New Year (2014) and Simmba (2018).

Fateh is one movie where he plays the lead. Bollywood fans remember actors like Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha. They started their acting career playing negative roles but later established themselves as “heroes".