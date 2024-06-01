Father convicted of 'killing' 6-year-old by forcing him to run on treadmill; netizens say ‘justice served’
Christopher Gregor was found guilty of manslaughter for forcing his son to run on a treadmill at high speeds, leading to his death.
A New Jersey jury on Friday found Christopher Gregor guilty of manslaughter after he forced his six-year-old son to run on a treadmill at high speeds, leading to his death. A viral video of the 31-year-old forcing his son to run on a treadmill showed how the young kid was repeatedly asked to run on the machine even after he was thrown away because of high speed. Gregor allegedly forced his child to do so because he was “fat".