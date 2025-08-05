Father in ICU: Son remains in US for multi-million dollar deal; friend says, ‘His American dream mattered more’

A deeply personal and emotionally charged post by Gaurav Kheterpal, founder of a multi-cloud expertise startup, has triggered an intense discussion online over the erosion of Indian family values in an increasingly globalised world.

In a post titled “Is the Indian family system dead?”, Kheterpal shared a harrowing incident involving a close friend (referred to as 'X'), who had been living in the United States for 15 years while his elderly father—aged 84—lived alone in Jaipur following the passing of his wife three years ago.

Kheterpal revealed that he received a “frantic call at 3 AM” from his friend, asking him to check on his ailing father who was feeling unwell. Responding immediately, Kheterpal and a few friends rushed the elderly man to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with a cardiac arrest followed by multiple organ failure.

“We got him the best possible treatment, he stabilised, and few of his relatives showed up — none of whom was ready to pay any bills, shoulder responsibility etc,” he wrote.

What followed was, in Kheterpal’s words, “unbelievable” and “shook me to the core.” Despite his father being in critical condition in the ICU, X remained in the US to work on what he called a “multi-million dollar deal.” He only flew to India after his father's death — staying for three days and leaving right after the baithak.

“No Asthi Visarjan, none of the other rituals stating that these are all superstitions which we don't believe in,” Kheterpal added, expressing his dismay at how the family rituals were brushed aside.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking detail: X's wife and children did not accompany him to India. “She has a job & kids have school,” X reportedly said — a reason that didn’t sit well with many who read the post.

“All along, I’ve believed that the Indian family values, our rituals and bonding are much better & stronger than anywhere else in the world. But this incident has shaken me to the core!” Kheterpal wrote.

The thread, which quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked a larger debate over the “changing face of Indian society”, the cost of global ambitions, and the waning significance of traditional family bonds and rituals.

While some users sympathised with the practical realities of living abroad and managing careers, many echoed Kheterpal’s concerns, lamenting what they see as the growing “disintegration of Indian family values.”

Here are some of the reactions:

A user wrote: “Amusing how you threw your friend under the bus publicly for a tweet.”

Another user wrote: “Nobody comes to India just for 3 days from the US. Traveling itself takes one whole day. Jet lag makes it more difficult. His father was already 84, and he must have refused to stay with his son, as traveling and cold weather make it difficult for the elderly to live in the US. He must have arranged to hire helpers to take care of his father. You are clearly targeting your friend here without providing any proof. You even claimed that you paid the hospital bills. If you are telling the truth, reveal the details of the elderly man and his son, along with hospital documents and bills.”

Reacting to this, Kheterpal said: “Quite an astonishing response! In the whole thing, you just noticed the fact that ‘nobody comes to India for 3 days.’ Your IQ is at a different level.”

A third user said: “Deeply heartbreaking. What once felt rare has now become the new normal…Settling abroad — in the USA or Europe — has become the ultimate goal for many. Returning to India? Not a part of the plan anymore.

Back home, aging parents wait silently, hoping their children will return to care for them.

But for many children, once the parents are gone, the only plan is to sell everything and move on — house, memories, roots.

Shocking recent data reveals that nearly two lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship — a silent goodbye to their homeland.

