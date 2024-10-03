Father walks nearly 50 km to attend daughter’s wedding; netizens say, ‘her husband has some big shoes to fill’

  • In a heartwarming story, a father walked nearly 50 km storm to attend his daughter's wedding, prompting heartfelt reactions online about the significance of father-daughter bond.

Updated3 Oct 2024, 12:03 PM IST
A father is considered a daughter’s first love, and the depth of their bond is difficult to put into words. Witnessing a father's unwavering love and support for his daughter is truly heartwarming. In a daughter’s life, fathers play an essential role in instilling values, setting standards, and exemplifying healthy relationships, all of which can significantly influence her future interactions.

A heartwarming story has been shared on Instagram by Good News Movement wherein a father walked 30 miles i.e. 48 km from South Carolina to Tennessee through Hurricane Helene debris to attend his daughter’s wedding.

“Nothing was going to stop him,” David Jones said as he reached her daughters wedding after 12 hours.

In their post, they described, “David Jones strapped on his backpack, determined not to miss his daughter Elizabeth's wedding. It was 11 am on Saturday but what normally was a 2 hour drive on Interstate 26 wasn't possible due to the storm.”

The post further added, “He grabbed his backpack, shaving kit, underwear, socks and a windbreaker, and walked 30 miles through difficult conditions, one time sinking down with mud up to his knees.”

“David is a marathoner but does say he was met with more challenging circumstances than expected. A trooper helped him get to his destination.

The post concluded by stating that after a grueling 12-hour journey, David finally took a shower, put on his tuxedo, and proudly walked his daughter down the aisle.

Reactions on the viral post

In response to the viral post, many users praised the heartwarming story, celebrating the lengths a father would go for his daughter. However, some expressed concern, questioning whether the wedding should have been postponed.

One user said, “Her husband has some big shoes to fill.”

"To be loved like this by your father," another added.

"Definition of ‘if he wants to, he would’"

Another user added, “Just thinking if my dad was caught in a hurricane with such devastation I might postpone my wedding.”

“I understand the sentiment, but vows can always be exchanged at another time- there's no need to put someone through that. People matter more than ceremonies. I'm glad everyone is safe,” a user added.

 

 

 

 

 

