A British stunt driver and his 11-year-old son set three Guinness World Records during the annual Guinness World Records Day celebrations on November 19, 2026, turning their shared interest in cars and motorsport into a family achievement.

Alastair Moffatt demonstrated his precision driving skills by parking a Mini Cooper on two wheels, while his son William completed 10 consecutive donuts, or circular spins, in a drift kart in 17.14 seconds.

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The father-son duo also teamed up for their first joint record with a synchronised parallel-parking stunt. Following the achievements, Alastair donated the Mini Cooper he had used to break four of his world records to Guinness World Records London, allowing visitors to see the vehicle up close.

Father sets Guinness World Record by parking Mini Cooper on two wheels Alastair Moffatt, an experienced stunt driver and multiple Guinness World Records title holder, took on the challenge of achieving the tightest parallel park while driving a car on two wheels.

The attempt took place outside The O2 in London. Moffatt manoeuvred his Mini Cooper into a tight parking space, leaving a combined gap of just 6.53 metres between the vehicles on either side.

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The stunt required precise control and balance as he brought the car down from its two-wheel position to complete the parking manoeuvre.

Explaining the idea behind the attempt, Moffatt said he wanted to combine his existing parallel-parking records with his ability to drive on two wheels.

“I've got a full set of parallel park records, I'm the best in the world at driving on two wheels, so thought it'd be nice to try and incorporate the two and make it look even cooler, rather than just doing a handbrake turn into it, I approached it on two wheels and dropped [the car] down. And look at that for a backdrop - dropping it right down in front of The O2!”

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11-year-old William completes 10 drift-kart donuts in 17.14 seconds While his father took on the two-wheel parking challenge, William Moffatt attempted his own Guinness World Records title in a drift kart.

The 11-year-old completed 10 consecutive donuts in 17.14 seconds, setting a record for the fastest time to perform the sequence in a drift kart.

William, who is following his father's footsteps in motorsport, said he was inspired by him and wanted to surpass his achievements.

“I’m really inspired by my dad - I really just want to beat all his records and get more than him!”

Sharing advice for others who aspire to become record holders, he added: “Do the best you can do, never give up and maybe you can become a world record holder too.”

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Father and son set their first joint Guinness World Record The duo then teamed up for their first joint Guinness World Records attempt, taking on the tightest mirrored parallel park.

William drove a classic white Mini equipped with dual controls, while Alastair manoeuvred a pillar-box red Mini. The two cars were driven into parallel parking positions simultaneously, leaving a gap of just 210 centimetres between them.

The achievement added a shared record to their individual successes.

Alastair recalled that his previous appearance at Guinness World Records Day had been 11 years earlier, when William was still in a pushchair watching him attempt a record.

“The last time I did a Guinness World Records Day was 11 years ago, and William was in a pushchair watching his dad doing a world record. And now he is here today, doing them with me - it might be a poignant time to hand the baton over for a little while.”

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Dad donates Mini Cooper used to break four world records Beyond the driving achievements, Alastair made another announcement by donating the Mini Cooper he had used to break four of his world records, including the tightest parallel park, to Guinness World Records London.

The vehicle will be displayed at the organisation's new permanent entertainment attraction at The O2, giving visitors an opportunity to see the car associated with his record-breaking career.

The attraction is scheduled to open on January 24, 2027. It will allow visitors to explore record-breaking achievements and attempt challenges of their own.

Will Munford, Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, said: “This year we are encouraging everyone to be part of Guinness World Records Day, no matter what your passion or skill, there is a record to be broken.

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“Seeing all the records from around the world this year, from cars to cartwheels, it shows the range of records but all with the same goal, to do their best and inspire others to do the same. With our first permanent entertainment venue coming to The O2 on 24 January 2027, it's your chance to have a go and potentially walk away a record breaker.”

Guinness World Records Day 2026: Other achievements from around the world The father-son duo were among several record holders who took part in the 2026 celebrations, with challenges staged across different countries.

In the United States, performance painter David Garibaldi painted the Statue of Liberty in 43.5 seconds, setting a record for the fastest time to paint a landmark statue.

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In China, 14-year-old BMX rider Liu Haoran performed the highest bicycle backflip at a height of 3.13 metres. He also set a record for the most consecutive BMX flairs, completing 10.

In Dubai, the 777 Drifting Team had 12 cars perform donuts simultaneously in a single circle. The team also set a record for the longest duration to maintain a straddle human flag position on a drifting car, at 28 seconds.

Japan's 18-year-old Kirato Hitaka set multiple rope-skipping records, including 39 consecutive quintuple unders and 11 consecutive sextuple unders. He also completed two consecutive septuple unders.

In Indonesia, Tiji Prahyudi Mudjonohas completed 249 rope skips in one minute while wearing flip-flops.

Guinness World Records Day was first held in 2004 to celebrate Guinness World Records becoming a best-selling book. The annual event has since become a global platform for people to showcase unusual skills and attempt new records.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.