Fatima Sana Shaikh’s shocking revelation of casting couch in South films: ‘You will be ready to...’

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who debuted with Aamir Khan's Dangal, has dropped some bombshell revelations about the casting couch in South films.

Fatima was speaking to Bollywood Bubble. A clip from the interview has gone viral on social media.

The Dangal actress shared her personal experience in a South Indian film she worked in. She recalled a casting agent's call and his repeated "provocative" words.

“He asked me, 'You will be ready to do everything, right?' I told him that I will be working hard and will do what is required for the role,” she said. However, the agent, the Ludo actor said, kept repeating it. “I played dumb because I wanted to see how low he can get.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled that as a young actor, she had hoped to secure a role in a South film because she thought it would help her enter the Hindi film industry.

She then shared that “bade chote se producers (small producers)” in Hyderabad “would talk about it (casting couch) very openly”: “You know, here you have to meet people,” she said, quoting a Hyderabad producer.

Fatima, who has just wrapped up the shooting for Anurag Basu's ‘Metro… in Dino’, said the Hyderabad producers wouldn't say things outright but would imply them in strange ways. “Of course, they'd say it indirectly but make their intentions clear. They'd say things like, ‘You have to meet people’, or ‘You have to do this and that’.”

In Mumbai, she said, casting directors exploited newcomers by demanding a “cut” from their earnings on the pretext of “references”.

Watch the viral clip here: The clip of Fatima Sana Shaikh's interview was shared alongside Urvashi Rautela's video with Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users had mixed reactions over Fatima Sana Shaikh's shocking relevations about the South Indian film industry. While some lauded her for sharing her experience, some asked her not to generalise different movie industries in the South as one.

“This is her personal experience and takes courage to talk about it publicly but everybody is aware that this abuse happens in all industry not just film,” a user said.

“Reality of South Indian Cinema,” another added.

“Don't generalize as a South Indian movie. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam are distinctly different movie industries,” a user said.