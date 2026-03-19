FBI Director Kash Patel trolled for wearing custom ‘Punisher’ sneakers at UFC training event

A training programme involving FBI agents and fighters from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was meant to highlight strength and preparedness within the bureau. But when FBI Director Kash Patel attended the event, it was his footwear — rather than the training — that became the centre of attention online.

Patel was present at the two-day seminar held at the FBI Academy, where agents trained alongside professional fighters. However, according to a report by ProPublica journalist William Turton, the FBI chief arrived wearing customised Nike sneakers that quickly caught the internet’s eye.

The black, white and yellow shoes featured several personalised elements. Among them was the number “9,” referencing Patel’s position as the ninth director of the FBI. The sneakers also included a yellow Punisher skull — a symbol associated with the Marvel Comics vigilante The Punisher — along with Patel’s signature “K$H” logo.

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The heels of the shoes also displayed the FBI’s official motto: “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.”

Patel paired the sneakers with a black UFC cap and a UFC-FBI hoodie during the training event. According to reports, the FBI director appeared to enjoy the attention during the seminar and even autographed printed copies of his official government photograph for participants, as he received what some described as a “rock star” reception.

However, the unusual design of the shoes quickly sparked a wave of criticism and jokes across social media platforms.

One user wrote: “My 9 yr old grandson would LOVE those! Oh wait, they were made for an adult? Our FBI Director has these?? Sad world we’re living in.”

Another posted: “Kash Patel is such a wannabe.”

A third commented: “Kash Patel gets his own personalized Nike sneakers while everyone else in the administration has to wear standard dark brown Florsheims? What gives? Is this all to merely to humanize an otherwise AI presidency?”

Another reaction read: “This must be a joke. Please tell me this is a joke.”

Yet another user questioned the personal branding, writing: “I know you didn't just say the words ‘his personal logo’ in reference to the FBI director.”

Some critics also focused on the imagery used on the sneakers — particularly the Punisher skull. The symbol, linked to a fictional vigilante known for operating outside the law, has occasionally been associated with controversial uses in law enforcement culture.

One critic argued that Patel “has no business using the FBI motto on them.”

Another added bluntly: “He needs to stick to his everyday shoes...”

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The incident has also fed into a broader conversation about Patel’s public image since taking office. Earlier this year, he faced criticism after celebrating with members of Team USA’s hockey squad following their gold medal victory at the Winter Olympics.