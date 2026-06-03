‘F*ck India!’: Texas man tears Indian Flag as anti-immigration crowd cheers; viral video sparks furious backlash

A shocking video from an anti-immigration protest in Dallas has sent shockwaves across social media. In the viral video, a Texas man can be heard shouting profanities as he ripped the Indian flag in front of city hall. The participants of the protest were also heard cheering him on.

In the viral video, reportedly from Frisco, with a cigarette in his mouth, the man, identified as Clayton Walker, casually ripped the Indian flag as the voices in the crowd cheered "yeah," “let's go".

The social media post was captioned: “FRISCO: ‘F*ck India! F*ck India!’ A Texas resident rips an Indian flag in front of city hall. Voicing anger against the Indian immigration invasion in north Dallas.”

Frisco, a fast-growing Dallas suburb, has seen its Asian population, mostly Indian, rise to roughly one-third due to tech industry expansion and H-1B visas, fueling local complaints over jobs, housing costs, traffic, and cultural shifts.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Trump admin mandates green card applicants to apply from home countries

How did netizens react? The viral video has sparked massive backlash, especially from Indians, who called the act “disrespectful”. The comment section was flooded with comments condemning the act and social media users highlighting that immigrants are among the highest paying taxpayers in the US.

A user said, “Disappointing to see someone ripping the Indian flag. Indians are not invading; we are working hard. Racism and frustration won’t change facts. We stay calm, keep contributing and rise above hate.”

“The CEOs of almost all the top global tech giants are Indians. Today, America’s growth is fueled by Indian talent. You cannot expect respect or success by disrespecting the Indian flag. Instead of complaining, focus on upgrading your skills like Indians do. The harsh reality is that you people lack the core skills required to succeed,” a user said.

“By tearing my country's Indian flag, you’re not just damaging a piece of cloth—you’re disrespecting an entire nation and its people. We will not tolerate such actions. You may disagree with or criticise a religion or ideology, but hating a country or insulting its national flag is unacceptable. You should be ashamed of this behaviour,” said another user.

A netizen said, “Semi-literate Morons, voice your dissent against your government. What's the point in disrespecting the Flag of 1.4 billion people? Whatever remaining goodwill your country enjoyed among the Indian people has now been completely wiped out.”

Also Read | US immigration body can reject requests over invalid sign, still keep the fee

“An Unemployed Illiterate person of the US is tearing a flag of a country whose Immigrants are the highest Tax-paying citizens and running the biggest Corporations. Tearing the flag of a country, where the US president is desperate for a trade deal. Some jokes are written themselves,” said another netizen.

‘All I did was…’: Texas man says he's receiving death threats from Indians The Texas man, Clayton Walker, who was seen ripping the Indian flag in the viral video, said he was receiving death threats from Indian social media users.

He shared a screenshot of a message from a user named Abhinav Suryan, saying: “Wait till few days...Gonna tell you...What our flag means to us...Soon. (sic)”