‘F*ck India!’: Texas man tears Indian Flag as anti-immigration crowd cheers; viral video sparks furious backlash

A shocking video from an anti-immigration protest in Dallas has sent shockwaves across social media. In the viral video, a Texas man can be heard shouting profanities as he ripped the Indian flag in front of city hall. The participants of the protest were also heard cheering him on.

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In the viral video, reportedly from Frisco, with a cigarette in his mouth, the man, identified as Clayton Walker, casually ripped the Indian flag as the voices in the crowd cheered "yeah," “let's go".

The social media post was captioned: “FRISCO: ‘F*ck India! F*ck India!’ A Texas resident rips an Indian flag in front of city hall. Voicing anger against the Indian immigration invasion in north Dallas.”

Frisco, a fast-growing Dallas suburb, has seen its Asian population, mostly Indian, rise to roughly one-third due to tech industry expansion and H-1B visas, fueling local complaints over jobs, housing costs, traffic, and cultural shifts.

Watch the viral video here:

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How did netizens react? The viral video has sparked massive backlash, especially from Indians, who called the act “disrespectful”. The comment section was flooded with comments condemning the act and social media users highlighting that immigrants are among the highest paying taxpayers in the US.

A user said, “Disappointing to see someone ripping the Indian flag. Indians are not invading; we are working hard. Racism and frustration won’t change facts. We stay calm, keep contributing and rise above hate.”

“The CEOs of almost all the top global tech giants are Indians. Today, America’s growth is fueled by Indian talent. You cannot expect respect or success by disrespecting the Indian flag. Instead of complaining, focus on upgrading your skills like Indians do. The harsh reality is that you people lack the core skills required to succeed,” a user said.

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“By tearing my country's Indian flag, you’re not just damaging a piece of cloth—you’re disrespecting an entire nation and its people. We will not tolerate such actions. You may disagree with or criticise a religion or ideology, but hating a country or insulting its national flag is unacceptable. You should be ashamed of this behaviour,” said another user.

A netizen said, “Semi-literate Morons, voice your dissent against your government. What's the point in disrespecting the Flag of 1.4 billion people? Whatever remaining goodwill your country enjoyed among the Indian people has now been completely wiped out.”

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“An Unemployed Illiterate person of the US is tearing a flag of a country whose Immigrants are the highest Tax-paying citizens and running the biggest Corporations. Tearing the flag of a country, where the US president is desperate for a trade deal. Some jokes are written themselves,” said another netizen.

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‘All I did was…’: Texas man says he's receiving death threats from Indians The Texas man, Clayton Walker, who was seen ripping the Indian flag in the viral video, said he was receiving death threats from Indian social media users.

He shared a screenshot of a message from a user named Abhinav Suryan, saying: “Wait till few days...Gonna tell you...What our flag means to us...Soon. (sic)”

Clayton defended his act, saying he was only exhibiting his freedom of speech as an American. “Now I’m getting death threats from Indians. All I did was exhibit my right to freedom of speech as an American,” he wrote.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.