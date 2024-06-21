’Feeling like a drug lord’: Ravi Shastri posts photo from Antigua; netizens say ’you are rocking’

  • Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is part of the T20 World Cup 2024 commentary team, posted a pic of him enjoying on an island in Antigua

Updated09:58 PM IST
A photo posted by Ravi Shastri on his X handle.
A photo posted by Ravi Shastri on his X handle.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday posted a photo of him enjoying on an island in Antigua as he waited for his luggage to arrive, and said that he was getting a feel of the drug lord.

“Feeling like a drug lord at breakfast in this outfit here in beautiful Antigua, even though my luggage is still on another island. 😄 Can't wait for it to arrive soon! #AntiguaVibes #TravelAdventures #BreakfastViews," said Shastri in a post on X.

 

Shastri's post has been liked by over 5,000 X users with many commenting on it.

"You are rocking this outfit, why bother about the luggage," said an X user.

Another user said,"Drug ka nahi pata lord tho app ho bhai."

"Drug lord having fresh fruits," said a user.

"You keep on Dashing.... Swag to koi aap se sikhe.," wrote one more X user.

One of the users funnily commented, “Pablo Escobar didn't eat fruit for breakfast.”

Shastri is a commentator in the T20 World Cup and he is in Antigua ahead of Team India's second Super 8 fixture against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma on Thursday led team India continued their victory run in this edition of the T20 World Cup as they comfortably defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs at the Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja also clinched one wicket each.

Suryakumar Yadav was given the 'Player of the Match' award. He scored 53 runs from 28 balls at a strike rate of 189.29 against Afghanistan, equalling Virat Kohli's record

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has hailed Suryakumar Yadav's ability to score runs in tricky situations and said that the Men in Blue will have an advantage as they have the right-handed batter in the squad.

 

