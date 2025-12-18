‘Feels like school holidays’: Bengaluru Flipkart employee explains December work culture in viral video

A Bengaluru-based Flipkart employee has drawn attention to how the final weeks of December often take on the feel of an informal winter break at many Indian workplaces, even though no official holiday is announced. Her social media post has resonated with professionals who experience a similar year-end slowdown across offices.

Simrann M Bhambani, an assistant brand manager (marketing) at Flipkart, shared her experience in an Instagram video recorded at the Bengaluru airport as she travelled home ahead of the holiday season. In the clip, she spoke about how work culture tends to shift around winter, particularly after 20 December, when several employees begin opting for work-from-home arrangements or start using up their remaining annual leave.

“I’m at the Bengaluru airport because I’m going home. And the nice thing about Flipkart is that during winters, we kind of have a low-key winter break, where people start working from home or using their annual leaves after the 20th,” she said in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

While companies may not formally declare a winter break, the period between Christmas and New Year often sees reduced office attendance, fewer in-person meetings and greater flexibility in work schedules. Bhambani’s video highlighted this unspoken understanding that allows employees to balance work with travel plans and time with family.

‘Feels like school holidays’ Bhambani added that she decided to travel earlier than usual because flight tickets tend to get more expensive closer to the holidays. She also said the experience reminded her of childhood winter vacations. “It feels like I’m a kid again, heading home for winter break,” she said.

At the same time, she was quick to clarify that work does not come to a halt during this period. “Of course, we’re still working. It’s not like work stops, but we do have the flexibility of working from home,” she explained, underlining that employees remain connected and productive even while away from the office.

The video ended on a light note, with Bhambani saying she would see her colleagues “next year in office”, referring to the return to regular office routines after the holiday season. She captioned the post with, “Can’t wait to be home.”

Her clip has struck a chord online, reflecting a broader reality for many professionals in India, where December brings a quieter work environment, flexible schedules and the chance to travel home—making the end of the year feel, at least briefly, like a throwback to school holiday days.

Also Read | Pakistani wedding dance to Dhurandhar title track breaks internet| Viral Video

Internet reacts A user wrote, “Festive times are meant to be with loved ones ! Njoy ! and, Work!”

Another user commented, “Enjoy working from home have a great time with your family and parents.”

The third user wrote, “Ya this has been culture in many companies across the globe!!”