‘Felt like a third-class citizen’: Bengaluru-based founder slams VIP culture at India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based researcher and co-founder of Indilingo, has triggered a debate on inclusivity at India’s flagship AI event after describing his experience at the AI Impact Summit 2026 as “disrespectful” and exclusionary, citing repeated restrictions imposed for VIP movement.

Jay Gala shared a detailed post on X, saying he attended the summit as someone building an AI startup focused on promoting Indian languages. He said the event, which was positioned as a platform for researchers, founders and builders, ultimately left many attendees feeling sidelined.

In his post, Gala wrote that he was particularly looking forward to Yann LeCun’s 3.45 pm talk on world models at the research symposium but was unable to attend it due to repeated security lockdowns.

“Just got back from the @OfficialINDIAai Impact Summit in Delhi yesterday, and honestly, it left a really bad taste. I went as a researcher and someone building an AI startup for promoting Indian languages, really looking forward to Yann LeCun's 3.45 talk on world models in the research symposium. From 3 pm though, security just locked down every single entry for ‘VIP movement.’ They told us to walk all the way around the premises. I did it too, like a fool, sweating for 25 minutes, only to get to the hall and hear the exact same thing again: ‘Abhi VIP movement hai, entry band hai.’ People who were already inside the venue? I saw them get evacuated too to clear space for the VIPs.”

Gala said the disruptions were not isolated. He recalled a similar experience earlier in the day when attendees were stopped and made to turn back near one of the entry gates due to another VIP movement.

“And this wasn't even once. In the morning, when I was walking from Gate 7 to Gate 4, near Gate 5 everyone got stopped, made to turn back 100-150 meters and just stand there for 10-15 minutes because of another VIP movement. Both times, I felt like a third class citizen at an event that was supposed to be for people like me. Never felt so out of place and disrespected at anything AI related.”

He argued that while the summit was positioned as a platform for India’s AI ecosystem, the on-ground experience suggested otherwise.

“The whole summit is, sorry was, meant for researchers, founders, builders who are grinding in the field every day. Instead we get treated like we don't matter, blocked for hours so some minister or official can pass through.”

At the same time, Gala acknowledged that the event had its positives, including product launches and interactions with startups.

“And don't get me wrong. There were a lot of good things too, the @Sarvam launches were gold (much love and respect to them) and I met amazing startups at the booths building so many good products, but overall it came across way more like a government PR show to tell the world ‘look, India is doing AI’ than a real gathering FOR the AI community.”

Calling for a shift in how such events are organised, he stressed the need to prioritise builders and researchers over optics.

“We have crazy good talent in AI here. If we ever want to be taken seriously on the global stage, we have to drop this VIP nonsense and start giving respect to the actual people doing the work. Not treat us like background noise.”

He concluded by saying the experience had made him more cautious about which events to attend in the future.

“The good thing is that I have understood which events I need to avoid from now on. The ones that actually care about the community over the photo ops are the only ones worth going to. I hope things will be better soon!”