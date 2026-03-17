Festivals this week (India): Eid-ul-Fitr, Chaitra Navratri & Gudi Padwa — dates, timings, rituals and what to do

A number of festivals are lined up this week, including Eid-ul-Fitr, Chaitra Navratri and Gudi Padwa. As Muslims and Hindus alike look forward to these auspicious festivals, preparations are in full swing to mark the celebrations this year. This week's festivities begin with Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri celebrations and will end with Eid festivities over the weekend.

This week at a glance Thursday, 19 March 2026: Gudi Padwa (Marathi New Year)

Thursday, 19 March 2026: Chaitra Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana

Friday, 20 March / Saturday, 21 March 2026: Eid-ul-Fitr (expected; contingent upon moon sighting) Festivals this week — dates, key timings, shubh muhurat

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada — the first day of first month Chaitra, as per Amanta and Purnimanta Hindu Calendar.

Pratipada tithi begins: 06:52 AM on 19 March 2026

Pratipada tithi ends: 04:52 AM on 20 March 2026 Eid-ul-Fitr moon citing in India (Expected dates) Shawwal crescent on 20 March – 6:45 PM IST The holiest month in Islamic Hijri calendar — Ramadan — usually extends for 29 to 30 days and the celebrations culminate with Eid festivities. This time Eid celebrations will correspond to 1 Shawwal 1447, according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid ul-Fitr celebration date varies from region to region as it depends on moon sighting.

Most Gulf countries celebrate the festival a day before India and other West Asian nations celebrate. In Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Middle Eastern countries, it is likely that the festival celebrations will take place on 20 March, Friday.

Chand Raat 2026 The day the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted, it is celebrated as ‘chand raat’. This day marks the conclusion of Ramada and is followed by Eid celebrations. It is most likely that that Eid will be celebrated on 21 March but Shawwal crescent sighting determines the exact date. There still remains a possibility of Eid festival holiday falling on Friday, 20 March following moon sighting.

Expected Eid date: Friday, 20 March or Saturday, 21 March 2026 (subject to Shawwal crescent sighting)

Key rituals of Eid Devotees begin their day by offering morning prayers (Salat al-Eid). On this day, they offer Zakat al-Fitr to the needy, wearing new clothes, feast with family, share sweets, visit loved ones and exchanging gifts, Eidi (token money) and greetings.

Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa also known as Marathi New Year or Samvatsara Padvo is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, marking the commencement of Marathi Shaka Samvata 1948. The date of this festival is determined by Luni-Solar Hindu calendar. It will be celebrated on 19 March this year.

Gudi Padwa rituals On Gudi Padwa, devotees worship Gudi with garlands, flowers, Akshata, kumkum and haldi and perform yajna and hawan. Distribution of prasadam, cumin seeds, and gram lentils marks the conclusion of puja ceremony.

From making rangoli and adorning homes with decorative material and bamboo sticks, Gudi Padwa celebrations involve preparation of traditional Marathi recipes like Shrikhand, Puran Poli, Rice Chakli and Bhakarwadi. These traditional delicacies are enjoyed with friends, relatives and family members.

Chaitra Navratri Nine days festivities of Chaitra Navratri start on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar which begins with Chaitra month. Chaitra Navratri celebrations culminate with Rama Navami celebrated on the final day.