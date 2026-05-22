‘Fever also needs prior approval now’: Woman mocks manager’s ‘inform sick leave a night before’ rule

A woman from Odisha has gone viral on social media after claiming that her manager introduced a workplace rule requiring employees to notify the company about sick leave a day before falling ill.

The employee, identified as Deblina, shared her experience through an Instagram video, where she criticised the policy and called it unrealistic for workers who become unwell unexpectedly.

Advertisement

‘How are we supposed to predict illness?’ In the clip, Deblina explained that she had taken two days off due to poor health. However, after returning to work, she allegedly discovered that a fresh rule had been implemented by her manager regarding sick leave notifications.

“My health was bad, so I took a two-day sick leave. After coming back, I found out that my manager had made a new rule that even if you're taking a sick leave, you have to inform them the previous night,” she said in the video.

Questioning the practicality of the instruction, she added, “How do you think this works? Do we get some kind of notification saying that your health is going to be bad?”

Advertisement

Also Read | Techie put on ‘PIP’ gets manager terminated instead

‘Wouldn’t I be earning money by predicting things in the IPL?’ Deblina also mocked the idea of predicting illness in advance with a humorous comparison.

“Dude, if I could predict my life that accurately... wouldn't I be earning money by predicting things in the IPL? Why would I be working here in this lala company? Hmm?” she joked.

The video was uploaded with the caption, “Apparently fever also needs prior approval now.”

Advertisement

Social media users share similar experiences The post quickly gained attention online, with many users saying they had encountered similar workplace expectations from their managers.

Several commenters sided with Deblina and criticised employers for expecting workers to anticipate falling ill.

“What do you mean? Do we have to plan sick leave too?” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Everyone is the same, with no common sense.”

A third user recalled a similar incident, saying, “My manager said we have to inform them a week in advance.”

Internet reacts with humour and frustration Alongside criticism, many users responded with jokes about workplace culture and management behaviour.

“Managers logic left the chat,” one person wrote.

Another user commented, “Ummm… at least he says to inform him at midnight, which I usually do. But some people expect you to inform them a day or two in advance. I was like, bro, what do you want me to do? Predict that I’m going to fall sick?”

Advertisement

“My manager said the same thing too,” another added.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home ‘Fever also needs prior approval now’: Woman mocks manager’s ‘inform sick leave a night before’ rule