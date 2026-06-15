FIFA 2026 mania? To watch the World Cup final, this fan gave up a Europe trip, luxury cruise and 4 months' salary

A football fan in the US has gone to extraordinary lengths to attend the FIFA World Cup final, giving up luxury travel plans and spending nearly $11,000 (around ₹9 lakh) on a single match ticket.

According to a first-person account published by Business Insider, the fan purchased a Category 3 ticket for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium after repeatedly missing out on FIFA's ticket lottery system.

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The ticket cost $10,925 — an amount he said was equivalent to almost four months of his salary at the time.

Despite describing FIFA's ticket pricing as excessive, he ultimately decided that attending football's biggest match was an opportunity he could not pass up.

"I think FIFA has gone way overboard with pricing. But unfortunately, if I do want to attend the World Cup, which I do, there's nothing I can do about it," he told Business Insider.

Three Failed Lottery Attempts The fan said he applied in all three FIFA lottery rounds but failed to secure tickets.

After exhausting those options, he decided to purchase a ticket regardless of the cost.

"I applied for all three lottery rounds and didn't get any tickets. I was so bummed. And then, in the very last lottery, I thought to myself: 'OK, forget it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — I don't care how much it costs.'"

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Football, he explained, has been a major part of his life for decades.

"Soccer has been a lifelong passion for me — I just love it. Watching the matches in person gives you a sense of global humanity at its best, rooting for someone outside yourself."

Antarctica Job Helped Fund The Purchase According to Business Insider, the man spent much of his career working as a software engineer at Hewlett-Packard before being laid off during a downsizing exercise last year.

Rather than retire, he accepted a temporary assignment as a broadcast engineer at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, where he helped operate television and radio services.

He said he used income from that five-month posting to fund his World Cup ticket.

"Instead, I decided to use whatever I earn from working in Antarctica to pay for my ticket."

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The ticket ultimately consumed nearly four months of the five months' salary he earned during the assignment.

Birthday Plans Put On Hold Turning 60 this year, the football fan had originally planned an elaborate celebration that included a three-week European holiday.

According to Business Insider, the itinerary would have included Italy, several Michelin-starred restaurants, a motorhome trip through destinations such as Lake Como and Rome, and time in Paris.

Those plans were later scaled back.

He also canceled a planned luxury cruise to Iceland that coincided with a total solar eclipse.

"I had also planned a two-and-a-half-week luxury cruise to Iceland to see the total solar eclipse. I've canceled that too."

Instead, he opted for shorter trips and more modest accommodation to offset the cost of the World Cup experience.

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An Emotional Journey The tournament will carry added emotional significance because it will be the first World Cup he attends without his father.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Iran football team arrives in US just ahead of historic peace deal

According to Business Insider, football was a shared passion between the two. His father introduced him to the sport and accompanied him to previous World Cups, including tournaments in the US in 1994 and Brazil in 2014.

"We had talked about maybe going to see a women's World Cup in 2019, but he died that year, so we didn't go."

The fan said he plans to carry a pendant containing some of his father's ashes during the trip.

"It will be bittersweet going without him this year. I know he would want me to be happy and to enjoy life, doing something I've obviously loved and been passionate about my entire life: soccer."

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'Life Is About Experiences' Despite the financial sacrifice, the fan said he believes the memories will outweigh the cost.

He told Business Insider that attending matches in person offers an atmosphere impossible to recreate through a television broadcast.

"Of course, on TV you get the close-ups, but seeing it in person, there's just no comparison. It's like live theater versus watching a movie."

For him, the decision ultimately came down to prioritising experiences over possessions.

"For me, life is about experiences. I'd rather pay the money for something like this than have it sitting in the bank or buy a lot of material things."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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