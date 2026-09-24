FIFA fans in Delhi, Gurugram can revisit Spain’s World Cup win on Coca-Cola’s Golden Can: Where to buy, price and more

Coca-Cola India has launched a limited-edition golden can in Delhi-NCR to commemorate Spain’s FIFA World Cup triumph, with the collectible being sold through quick-commerce platforms.

The special-edition can carries the date of Spain’s World Cup victory along with an image of the FIFA World Cup Trophy. It was initially available for pre-booking exclusively on Zepto, where orders opened during the launch week. The cans are now also available for purchase by consumers across Delhi-NCR through Blinkit and Zepto.

When LiveMint checked the Blinkit app, it showed two Coca-Cola FIFA soft drink options: a 330 ml can priced at ₹65 and a pack of two 330 ml cans priced at ₹120. On Zepto, a single 330 ml can was listed at ₹65.

View full Image View full Image (Screenshot -- Blinkit app)

View full Image View full Image (Screenshot --- Zepto app)

The initiative is part of Coca-Cola’s ‘Own a Piece of History’ campaign, which aims to turn the World Cup milestone into a collectible for football fans, according to a press release.

Abhishek Gupta, Vice President, Customer Development, Coca-Cola INSWA, said the company’s long association with FIFA has focused on connecting fans with the key moments and emotions surrounding football.

He stated the ‘Own a Piece of History’ initiative was designed to turn a memorable FIFA World Cup celebration into a collectible that fans could keep. Gupta added that the partnership with Zepto enables Coca-Cola to respond quickly to consumer interest while combining football fandom, culture and convenience in an experience centred around the collectible.

“Coca-Cola's longstanding association with FIFA has been rooted in bringing fans closer to the moments and emotions that make football so special. With 'Own a Piece of History', we wanted to turn an unforgettable FIFA World Cup celebration into something fans could own,” Gupta said in a statement.

He mentioned, “Our collaboration with Zepto allows us to respond to consumer excitement in real time, bringing together culture, fandom and immediacy to create an experience that goes beyond the product and gives fans something that feels both personal and memorable.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Argentina 1–0 in extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium. A dramatic 106th-minute volley from forward Ferran Torres broke the deadlock against a ten-man Argentina squad, securing La Roja's second-ever men's world title.

The historic victory capped off an incredible tournament run under manager Luis de la Fuente, extending Spain's record-breaking unbeaten streak to 38 international matches.This triumph also marked an unprecedented milestone, making Spain the first country to hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup trophies simultaneously.