FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How much will Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber earn for halftime show?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but the action will not be limited to the football pitch. The championship clash will also feature a star-studded halftime show with performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, making it the first World Cup final to include a Super Bowl-style musical spectacle.

The much-anticipated performance has also sparked questions among fans about how much the artists are being paid to appear at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

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According to MARCA, the performers will not receive a fixed performance fee for appearing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. Instead, the arrangement reportedly follows a model similar to the Super Bowl halftime show, where organisers cover the cost of production, staging and logistics rather than paying artists a conventional appearance fee.

The report said the "real" compensation for performers such as Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber comes in the form of global exposure, with the event expected to be watched by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

Such visibility often translates into increased music streams, album sales, social media engagement and other commercial opportunities in the weeks following the performance. According to the report, the artists also receive a small stipend during rehearsals.

MARCA noted that this approach is not new. Artists performing at previous FIFA World Cup ceremonies have also agreed to take part without receiving a traditional performance fee, choosing instead to benefit from the worldwide publicity associated with the tournament.

The report added that musicians who have appeared at major sporting events have historically witnessed significant growth across their digital platforms after the performances, with spikes in streaming numbers and online engagement often outweighing the value of a one-time payment.

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The halftime show itself is expected to run for around 11 minutes, according to reports.

Despite its relatively short duration, organisers are expected to pack the performance with elaborate production, choreography and music, bringing together four globally recognised acts from different generations and genres.

The musical showcase is set to unfold during the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, with football fans around the world expected to tune in for both the title-deciding clash and the entertainment spectacle.

Neither FIFA nor the artists has publicly commented on the reported compensation arrangement.