FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How much will Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber earn for halftime show?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but the action will not be limited to the football pitch. The championship clash will also feature a star-studded halftime show with performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, making it the first World Cup final to include a Super Bowl-style musical spectacle.

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The much-anticipated performance has also sparked questions among fans about how much the artists are being paid to appear at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

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According to MARCA, the performers will not receive a fixed performance fee for appearing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show. Instead, the arrangement reportedly follows a model similar to the Super Bowl halftime show, where organisers cover the cost of production, staging and logistics rather than paying artists a conventional appearance fee.

The report said the "real" compensation for performers such as Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber comes in the form of global exposure, with the event expected to be watched by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

Such visibility often translates into increased music streams, album sales, social media engagement and other commercial opportunities in the weeks following the performance. According to the report, the artists also receive a small stipend during rehearsals.

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MARCA noted that this approach is not new. Artists performing at previous FIFA World Cup ceremonies have also agreed to take part without receiving a traditional performance fee, choosing instead to benefit from the worldwide publicity associated with the tournament.

The report added that musicians who have appeared at major sporting events have historically witnessed significant growth across their digital platforms after the performances, with spikes in streaming numbers and online engagement often outweighing the value of a one-time payment.

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The halftime show itself is expected to run for around 11 minutes, according to reports.

Despite its relatively short duration, organisers are expected to pack the performance with elaborate production, choreography and music, bringing together four globally recognised acts from different generations and genres.

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The musical showcase is set to unfold during the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, with football fans around the world expected to tune in for both the title-deciding clash and the entertainment spectacle.

Neither FIFA nor the artists has publicly commented on the reported compensation arrangement.

If the report is accurate, the World Cup final halftime show would once again underscore the growing trend of major sporting events offering performers unparalleled global reach instead of substantial appearance fees, with artists often viewing the exposure as a long-term commercial opportunity.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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