Shakira and Burna Boy brought the crowd to its feet with energetic performances during the FIFA opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Azteca on Thursday, ahead of the tournament opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa,

The expanded 48-team competition is being jointly staged by Mexico, United States and Canada. The tournament will feature 104 matches and conclude with the final in New Jersey on July 19.

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Performers filled the field with a vibrant display as they danced around an oversized replica of the World Cup trophy, while fireworks illuminated the sky above the iconic 80,000-seat stadium. The venue, which staged the World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986, has undergone extensive renovations ahead of this year's tournament.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Shakira perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony? ⌵ Shakira performed the tournament's official anthem 'Dai Dai' during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. 2 Why is the FIFA World Cup 2026 considered historic? ⌵ The FIFA World Cup 2026 is historic as it features an expanded format with 48 teams participating, making it the largest World Cup in history, and is co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. 3 How can Indians watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for free? ⌵ Indians can watch key FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for free on DD Sports through DD Free Dish, which will stream the opening match and all quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. 4 Should fans be concerned about the organization of events during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Yes, fans expressed concerns about the organization, as there were incidents of disorder in central Mexico City during the opening ceremony, highlighting issues with entry management to venues. 5 What is significant about Estadio Azteca hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener? ⌵ Estadio Azteca has significant historical importance as it hosts the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, marking the third time it has held this role, having previously hosted in 1970 and 1986.

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One of the biggest highlights of the opening ceremony came when Colombian pop sensation Shakira joined forces with Burna Boy to perform “Dai Dai”, the tournament's official anthem, drawing thunderous cheers from the packed crowd.

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While the atmosphere inside the stadium remained celebratory, disorder broke out in central Mexico City, where thousands of supporters pushed and jostled as they tried to enter the official World Cup fan zone shortly before the 1800 GMT kickoff.

Water bottles thrown, insults hurled at police Entry to the fan zone at Zocalo Plaza was restricted due to metal barricades installed in recent days to block protesting teachers from reaching the area.

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"Stop pushing and shoving, there are children here, you're like animals!" a city official shouted through a megaphone while attempting to manage access to the venue, where the opening match was set to be broadcast on a giant screen, according to AFP.

Some fans also flung water bottles and shouted insults at police, while others chanted in support of the Mexican team.

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Javier Maciel, a 25-year-old fan, stated, “It's crazy. There could have been better organization.”

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The local authorities announced on social media that the venue had reached full capacity and advised supporters to head to other public viewing areas.

President Claudia Sheinbaum had been expected to attend the match at the fan zone, but her participation was put into doubt after several days of protests in the area by teachers demanding higher wages.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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