FIFA World Cup 2026: Social media erupts with complaints against Zee5 as Mexico and South Africa game commences

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 got underway, ZEE5 faced a wave of complaints on social media, with users alleging technical glitches, pricing concerns and the absence of promised 4K streaming.

Several viewers took to X to question the platform’s performance and features. One user wrote, “Hey Z5, you promised the FIFA World Cup in 4K, but there's no 4K option on the app yet. The highest quality available is Full HD. When can viewers expect the 4K stream?” Another added, “Cross checked it with other OTTs, everything seems to be working fine but not FIFA on Zee5.”

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Pricing also drew criticism, with a user commenting, “Zee5 is charging unreasonable price for FIFA WC 2026, I mean I am not willing to pay 799 for an OTT app which I never even used before for any purpose whatsover!”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What issues are viewers experiencing with Zee5 during the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Viewers have reported technical glitches, pricing concerns, and the absence of promised 4K streaming on Zee5 during the FIFA World Cup 2026. 2 Why did Zee5 face criticism regarding its subscription plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026? ⌵ Zee5 faced backlash after altering its subscription structure to limit viewers to one device for FIFA World Cup streaming, despite previously marketing a three-device plan. 3 How was Zee Entertainment's response to the complaints about FIFA World Cup streaming? ⌵ Zee Entertainment quickly backtracked on their changes to the subscription plans in response to public outrage, restoring the original premium terms for streaming. 4 Should subscribers be concerned about the 4K streaming availability on Zee5 for the FIFA World Cup? ⌵ Yes, subscribers have expressed concern as Zee5 has failed to deliver the promised 4K streaming, with viewers only able to access Full HD quality instead. 5 What is the significance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in terms of participation and format? ⌵ The FIFA World Cup 2026 is significant because it features a record 48 teams participating, leading to 104 matches being played, marking the largest World Cup in history.

Other users expressed frustration over access issues and alleged service disruption during kickoff. “Very unprofessional and disappointing move from @ZEECorporate, why an existing subscriber have to pay extra amount to watch Fifa World cup 26?” one user said, while another posted, “Exactly at the time of the kickoff for the first game of the FIFA World Cup, Zee5 has crashed. Brilliant”

Also Read | Argentina fans who missed out on US Visas receive free TVs for FIFA World Cup

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

FIFA World Cup Live Steaming on Zee5 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Monday announced an eight-year partnership with world football governing body FIFA to broadcast all its matches, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, in the Indian market. Under the agreement with FIFA, ZEEL will air 39 worldwide football events, comprising the 2026 World Cup, which began on June 12 (IST), according to PTI.

Also Read | Mexico vs South Africa WC opener: Legendary goalkeeper Ochoa left out of squad

As part of the long-term deal, ZEEL has secured media rights in India for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, along with several other major FIFA events and documentary content up to 2034, according to a joint statement.

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"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential," ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka stated.

Also Read | FIFA 2026 World Cup live in India: How to stream matches without a subscription

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai mentioned, “The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience. We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of 'Z' coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities, will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 The 2026 World Cup is set to feature record participation, with final squad lists showing 1,248 players from 48 nations taking part in the expanded tournament. Of these, 891 players will be making their World Cup debut, highlighting a blend of experienced names and new talent at the event.

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A total of 104 matches will be played across Canada, Mexico and the United States. The 2026 edition marks a significant expansion of football’s global showpiece.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X