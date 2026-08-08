FIFA's Gianni Infantino fights off fresh scandal as Uefa confirms payment to alleged 'lover' amid calls to resign

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing a fresh controversy after a British newspaper reported that European football's governing body, Uefa, made a payment to a woman alleged to have had a relationship with him while he served as its general secretary.

According to an investigation by the Daily Telegraph, Uefa handed over a six-figure sum to the woman in question during Infantino's tenure at the organisation, which ran from 2009 to 2016. A spokesperson for Infantino, who is married, was quoted by the paper as saying he "strongly denies these categorically untrue allegations."

Uefa Confirms A Payment Was Made While Infantino has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing, Uefa itself has acknowledged that money did change hands. In a statement, the governing body confirmed that "a departure payment was made to the individual in question," though it did not directly address the nature of the alleged relationship.

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Uefa clarified that the payout had gone toward covering the woman's tuition fees for an MBA programme at a local business school. The organisation maintained that the arrangement complied with the rules in place at the time, adding that its policies have since been revised and now "reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organisation."

Fifa Pushes Back Hard On The Claims A FIFA spokesperson issued a forceful denial to the Telegraph, dismissing the allegations as defamatory. "FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," the spokesperson said.

The statement went further, asserting that no formal complaint about Infantino's conduct had ever been lodged at either organisation. "No employee at Uefa and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino's behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved," the spokesperson added.

Timing Couldn't Be Worse For Infantino The fresh allegations land at a particularly precarious moment for the 56-year-old football administrator, who is already under intense scrutiny over a separate controversy: his now-abandoned proposal to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

That plan triggered a wave of criticism from within the sport, with Infantino later apologising for what he called "errors" in how the proposals were handled. Despite the backlash, he has resisted mounting calls to step down as FIFA president, and secured the backing of senior football executives during a meeting held in Morocco earlier this week.

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The fallout from the investment plan hasn't fully subsided either. Several European football associations have threatened to boycott FIFA events going forward, arguing that certain conditions attached to their continued cooperation still haven't been met — even though the original investment proposal was shelved.

Not every confederation has turned against him, however. Conmebol, South America's governing body, and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have both publicly backed Infantino through the turmoil. He has also received support from the football associations of Mexico and Argentina — co-hosts and runners-up, respectively, of recent World Cup tournaments — further complicating any unified push against his leadership.

A Long Association With Uefa And FIFA Infantino's career at the top of football administration stretches back over two decades. He joined Uefa in 2000, rose to become its secretary general nine years later, and was ultimately elected FIFA president in 2016 — a position he has held for close to a decade, navigating the sport through numerous governance controversies along the way.

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