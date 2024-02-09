 Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Check how Hrithik’s movie has performed against Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal | Mint
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Check how Hrithik’s movie has performed against Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Fighter, the much-awaited movie, underperformed at the box office despite being a big-budget film. It earned ₹146.5 crore net in the first week, lower than expected for a movie made with ₹250 crore.

Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: The aerial drama movie features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Fighter had been a much-awaited movie for a long time until it was released on Republic Day eve. It was the first big-budget movie of the year 2024. Siddharth Anand, after delivering an All-Time Blockbuster in the form of Pathaan last year, presented the aerial drama with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. However, at the box office, the Bollywood movie did not perform as anticipated.

After releasing with 22.5 crore on January 25, the movie minted 146.5 crore net in the first week in the domestic market. The number is quite low for a movie made with 250 crore. To put it into perspective, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan - also made with 250 crore - minted 364.15 crore in the first week.

Pathaan’s earning went significantly down in the second week as it earned 94.75 crore at the end of Week 2, marking a drop of 73.98%. With early estimates suggesting 2.65 crore for Fighter on the second Thursday, the movie has raked in 40.9 crore in the second week, marking a drop of 72.08%.

So far, Fighter’s India gross collection stands at 221.75 crore and the overseas collection 89.25 crore. The total box office collection is 311 crore.

Second-week collections

Let’s find out second-week numbers for 2023 blockbusters like Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, directed by Atlee, collected 464.8 crore in the first week and went on to collect 161.4 crore in the second week, with a drop of 65.28%. 

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, collected 284.63 crore in the first week and 134.47 crore in the second; it’s a 52.76% drop. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, collected 337.58 crore in the first week. The Ranbir Kapoor movie did a business of 139.26 crore in the second week. It’s a 58.75% drop.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 07:46 AM IST
