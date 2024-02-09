Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Check how Hrithik’s movie has performed against Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 15: Fighter, the much-awaited movie, underperformed at the box office despite being a big-budget film. It earned ₹146.5 crore net in the first week, lower than expected for a movie made with ₹250 crore.
Fighter had been a much-awaited movie for a long time until it was released on Republic Day eve. It was the first big-budget movie of the year 2024. Siddharth Anand, after delivering an All-Time Blockbuster in the form of Pathaan last year, presented the aerial drama with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. However, at the box office, the Bollywood movie did not perform as anticipated.