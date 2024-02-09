Fighter had been a much-awaited movie for a long time until it was released on Republic Day eve. It was the first big-budget movie of the year 2024. Siddharth Anand, after delivering an All-Time Blockbuster in the form of Pathaan last year, presented the aerial drama with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. However, at the box office, the Bollywood movie did not perform as anticipated.

After releasing with ₹22.5 crore on January 25, the movie minted ₹146.5 crore net in the first week in the domestic market. The number is quite low for a movie made with ₹250 crore. To put it into perspective, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan - also made with ₹250 crore - minted ₹364.15 crore in the first week.

Pathaan’s earning went significantly down in the second week as it earned ₹94.75 crore at the end of Week 2, marking a drop of 73.98%. With early estimates suggesting ₹2.65 crore for Fighter on the second Thursday, the movie has raked in ₹40.9 crore in the second week, marking a drop of 72.08%.

So far, Fighter’s India gross collection stands at ₹221.75 crore and the overseas collection ₹89.25 crore. The total box office collection is ₹311 crore.

Second-week collections

Let’s find out second-week numbers for 2023 blockbusters like Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, directed by Atlee, collected ₹464.8 crore in the first week and went on to collect ₹161.4 crore in the second week, with a drop of 65.28%.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, collected ₹284.63 crore in the first week and ₹134.47 crore in the second; it’s a 52.76% drop. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, collected ₹337.58 crore in the first week. The Ranbir Kapoor movie did a business of ₹139.26 crore in the second week. It’s a 58.75% drop.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

